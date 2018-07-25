Globalsat Group and SatSure Sign Agreement for Joint Marketing and Integration of M2M Solutions

Globalsat Group has signed an agreement with SatSure regarding the joint marketing of large area analytics solutions to customers in the Americas.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group has signed an agreement with SatSure regarding the joint marketing of large area analytics solutions to current and future customers in the Americas.

Under the agreement, Globalsat customers will have access to SatSure's groundbreaking technology, in combination with Globalsat integration capabilities, market access and comprehensive roster of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) and Fixed Satellite Services (FSS).

SatSure is keen on identifying and leveraging market opportunities in the North, Central, and South America regions and is looking for assistance for this purpose and pursuant to mutual discussions. The Company has decided to engage Globalsat Group as its partner because it has the expertise, experience and the network of people in said regions to assist the Company in finding opportunities to market and sell its platform there.

Through this collaboration, the Americas will have access to SatSure's services by combining the power of Satellite Remote Sensing, IoT, Machine Learning, Cloud computing, and Big Data analytics.

“SatSure is a solid addition to Globalsat's offerings which will enable us to offer one-stop solution for clients in remote areas which can make use of both satellite connectivity and large area analytics, and of course SatSure services will also be available separately for customers with network access in more developed rural or urban areas”, says J. Alberto Palacios, Globalsat Group CEO.

“We are excited to be working with Globalsat,” says Prateep Basu, Director and Global Head of Strategy & Partnerships of SatSure. “This agreement represents a significant opportunity to expand the reach of our transformative technology stack throughout the western hemisphere, where we can help solve today and tomorrow's decision support requirements for enterprises, farmers, banking, insurance, social infrastructure, energy, and telecoms, who can leverage the power of connectivity and analytics to drive cost efficiency and risk management in their operations”.



About Globalsat Group:

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan-American Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) consortium and a leading provider of voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware development throughout the western hemisphere.

The group has offices in the continental United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico as well as distributors in the most important cities in the region.

Continuously and efficiently, Globalsat’s land, maritime and aeronautical solutions provide mission-critical communications to thousands of clients across sectors which include energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism.

Recently, Globalsat Group was honored with the “Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award” by the Mobile Satellite User Association. Globalsat was also named “Latin America Satellite Communications Company of the Year” for two consecutive years (2016, 2017) by the highly recognized international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. For more information about the consortium, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/ .



About SatSure:

SatSure is a spatial analytics company that combines and analyzes data from satellites, drones and IoT devices among others, to create decision support systems. SatSure solutions are applicable in various sectors, including agriculture, banking, insurance, oil & gas, infrastructure, and forestry.

SatSure has offices in St. Gallen (Switzerland), London (U.K.), and Bangalore (India), as well as distributors in the Middle-east, and has been recognized for its technological innovation in the spatial analytics domain, especially in emerging markets. For more information about SatSure, please visit https://satsure.co/ .