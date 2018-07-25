There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,533 in the last 365 days.

AV-Comparatives publishes Anti-Phishing Certification Test - AVAST, FORTINET and KASPERSKY certified

AV-Comparatives released the results of the anti-phishing certification test. This qualification test is the most comprehensive anti-phishing test available.

The independent security software tester AV-Comparatives released the 2018 results of the yearly anti-phishing certification test. This yearly qualification test is the most comprehensive and challenging anti-phishing test available.

Relevance of specialized Anti-Phishing protection

Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive personal or financial information such as usernames, passwords, credit card and banking details for malicious and fraudulent purpose by posing as a reputable entity or person. Phishing attempts typically contain a message (the bait) in a trustworthy look and feel containing a link (the hook) to a malicious website.

Three security vendors pass the 2018 challenge - AVAST, Fortinet, Kaspersky

Security products passing the challenge have proven to successfully block at least 90% of malicious URL’s. These URL’s were fresh and active phishing campaigns, which we collected, verified and analyzed through our real-world malware testing environment. The freshness of our test set is what makes our phishing protection test so challenging and unique.

The follwing vendors reached the certification:

AVAST
Fortinet
Kaspersky

Read the full report here!

Read the full test methodolgy here!

