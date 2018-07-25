AV-Comparatives publishes Anti-Phishing Certification Test - AVAST, FORTINET and KASPERSKY certified
AV-Comparatives released the results of the anti-phishing certification test. This qualification test is the most comprehensive anti-phishing test available.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives publishes test results of security companies passing the 2018 phishing challenge
The independent security software tester AV-Comparatives released the 2018 results of the yearly anti-phishing certification test. This yearly qualification test is the most comprehensive and challenging anti-phishing test available.
Relevance of specialized Anti-Phishing protection
Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive personal or financial information such as usernames, passwords, credit card and banking details for malicious and fraudulent purpose by posing as a reputable entity or person. Phishing attempts typically contain a message (the bait) in a trustworthy look and feel containing a link (the hook) to a malicious website.
Three security vendors pass the 2018 challenge - AVAST, Fortinet, Kaspersky
Security products passing the challenge have proven to successfully block at least 90% of malicious URL’s. These URL’s were fresh and active phishing campaigns, which we collected, verified and analyzed through our real-world malware testing environment. The freshness of our test set is what makes our phishing protection test so challenging and unique.
The follwing vendors reached the certification:
AVAST
Fortinet
Kaspersky
