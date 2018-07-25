Central locking casters wheels manufacturer

central locking casters wheels Twin wheels central locking caster single wheel central locking casters

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central locking casters wheels are casters with a central brake system that allow users to operate the brake system easily and quickly, by just 1 person,They are widely used as ICU bed casters,hospital bed casters,emergency stretcher casters.

Xinchen Caster Wheels Company now develops two types of central lock casters.

1. Double central locking castors wheels; main features listed below

Wheel size: Ø125 x 60mm, Ø150mm x 70mm

Load weight: 120kg, 150kg

With Ball Bearing

Central lock: Ø28mm x 95mm, Ø32mm x 50mm

Lock cam can be 30 or 45 degree

Lock function: With total and direction lock

2. Single central locking casters wheels; main features listed below

Wheel size: Ø125 x 32mm, Ø150mm x 32mm; Ø200 x 34mm

Load weight: 120kg, 150kg, 180kg

With Ball Bearing

Central lock: Ø28mm x 95mm, Ø32mm x 50mm

Lock cam can be 30 or 45 degree

Lock function: With total and direction lock

For 5 inch central locking casters,and 6 inch central brake casters usually used as on hospital bed casters, medical trolley casters.

For 8 inch /200mm central locking casters usually used as emergency stretcher casters.(200mm central locking stretcher casters)

