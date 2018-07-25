The Box Tops To Be Featured On German TV Special
Since re-forming just 2 ½ years ago, THE BOX TOPS have performed to tens of thousands of fans all across America, and have ascended to the top echelon of their genre. They were featured artists on 2017's HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR, and played on the sold out CONCERTS AT SEA in 2018. They are also slated to play two shows on the already sold out FLOWER POWER CRUISE in 2019. In late 2017, the band signed to Paradise Artists, one of America's premier booking agencies, to handle their engagements exclusively.
In late 2015, original founding members BILL CUNNINGHAM and GARY TALLEY teamed with veteran industry musician/manager RICK LEVY and two top professional musician friends to explore live show potential. In 2016, they hit the road, performing at casinos, fairs, clubs, performing arts centers, and festivals. The show, augmented by Cunningham's chart arrangements and a horn section, features hits from THE BOX TOPS' catalogue, including THE LETTER, CRY LIKE A BABY, SOUL DEEP, NEON RAINBOW, SWEET CREAM LADIES (forward march) and CHOO CHOO TRAIN, plus album cuts and special tributes to Memphis artists. Historical video footage and personal stories of the '60s Memphis scene make the BOX TOPS show a HIP music history experience. THE BOX TOPS are also part of the AMERICAN POP SHOW, with favorites, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots.
Upcoming shows:
August 3 - CAFÉ WHA? - New York City
August 4 - DARYL’S HOUSE CLUB - Pawling, NY
August 8 - CAPE MAY CONVENTION HALL - Cape May, NJ
August 25 - KOOL DEADWOOD NIGHTS - Deadwood SD
September 6 - GOTTSCHALK'S “1968” television show. Hamburg, Germany
For more information:
www.boxtops.com
www.facebook.com/Box-Tops-141531413031/
instagram: theboxtopsband
Booking: Paradise Artists/Bob Birk bob@paradiseartists.com (805) 646-8433
Management: Rick Levy Management/Rick Levy levy17@bellsouth.net (904) 806-0817
Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com
William James
Glass Onyon PR
(828) 350-8158
email us here