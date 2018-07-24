Mykonos – Santorini Helicopter Transfers
It’s hard to find any accommodation during the peak season. And it’s not because for the lack of money. It’s now just impossible to get a room if you haven’t booked a villa or a hotel in advance. The best way to win a vacation in Mykonos and avoid all the hassles that come along with planning a vacation at an island whose beauty and its people could only be described by visiting it and taking selfies that won’t need any filters for its social media posts is to hire a concierge-like www.icarusjet.com
We are a jet charter company that has been in the business of private jet charter and luxury travel for the past 7 years. Established in the heart of Texas in 2011, we have created a lead in the helicopter charter market in Naples, Sorrento, Capri, Mykonos, Santorini, and Schoinusa. How did we lead the jet charter luxury travel and the helicopter market? We are audited every year by industry experts and we only charter from companies that have stringent weather and pilot requirements. Did you know that when it comes to jet charter and helicopter charter, Icarus Jet has now flown 7000 hours of fantastic, hassle-free charters? We are rated one of the safest and the most cost-effective Jet charter and helicopter charter outfits in the World.
Please see some of our rates In the Mykonian area and Isle of Capri. Please WhatsApp one of our Charter Analyst In the Helicopter charter and Jet charter industry.
H135 rates from Mykonos:
• Naxos: €2400
• Paros: €2400
• Patmos: €3600
• Ios: €2950
• Schinousa: €2600
• Santorini: €4100
• Athens: €4250
• For departure from Mykonos Airport, please add Euro 250.
Helicopter Rates From Sorrento – Capri
Airbus Helicopter EC130/AS350B3 single engine – 1 Pilot – 6/5 Seats
• Private car from Hotel to Sorrento Helipad (included in the rate)
• Route: Sorrento – Capri
• Flight Time: 20min
• Pax: 2
• LuxTax on This Route: € 10,00 per passenger included in the rate
• Taxi from Anacapri Helipad to Piazzetta Capri: € 50,00
• Rate: €1.950,00 + taxi
Agusta A109S Grand Twin Engine – 1 Pilot – 6 Seats
• Private car from Hotel to Sorrento Helipad (included in the rate)
• Route: Sorrento – Capri
• Flight Time: 20min
• Pax: 2
• LuxTax on This Route: € 10,00 per passenger included in the rate
• Taxi from Anacapri Helipad to Piazzetta Capri: € 50,00
• Rate: €3.600,00 + taxi
Helicopter Rates From Naples – Capri
Airbus Helicopter EC130/AS350B3 single engine – 1 Pilot – 6/5 Seats
• Route: Naples – Capri
• Flight Time: 20min
• Pax: 2
• LuxTax on This Route: € 10,00 per passenger included in the rate
• Taxi from Anacapri Helipad to Piazzetta Capri: €50,00
• Rate: €1.850,00 + taxi
Agusta A109S Grand Twin Engine – 2 Pilots – 6 Seats
• Route: Naples – Capri
• Flight Time: 15min
• Pax: 2
• LuxTax on This Route: € 10,00 per passenger included in the rate
• Taxi from Anacapri Helipad to Piazzetta Capri: €50,00
• Rate: € 3.500,00 + taxi
Icarus Jet
http://www.icarusjet.com
+1 (972) 3641833
email us here