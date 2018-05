Private Jet Charter to the 2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup Venue

MOSCOW, MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience the World Cup 2018 in Russia this summer by Private Jet Charter. From June 14 - July 15 of 2018 the entire globe will come together for the biggest sporting event in the world; the aptly name World Cup.Fly by private jet to enjoy the World Cup football games, or hire a private jet to transfer you and your guests to the closest airport to your stadium for the ultimate World Cup experience.The tournament will begin on 14 June 2018, it will involve 32 national teams playing a total of 64 matches. These will be played at 12 different stadium venues, located in 11 cities across Russia. To find private airports close to World Cup venues please see below. Compare and request private jet flight prices to any World Cup venue using our flight search, and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience on your journey.Airports:Moscow VnukovoPulkovo Airport St PetersburgVenues:A total of 12 venues across Russia will host matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup:Luzhniki Stadium (Opening & Final Match) & Otkrytiye Arena in MoscowKrestovsky Stadium in St PetersburgKaliningrad Stadium in KaliningradKazan Arena in KazanNizhny Novgorod Stadium in NizhnyNovgorod Cosmos Arena in SamaraVolgograd Arena in VolgogradMordovia Arena in SaranskRostov Arena in Rostov-on-DonFisht Olympic Stadium in SochiCentral Stadium in YekaterinburgIcarus Jet will provide private jet options to exceed all of your requirements and ensure you are able to attend the World Cup and enjoy it to the maximum. Contact us for a private jet charter quote today and experience the World Cup as it was meant to be experienced.