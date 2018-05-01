Private Jet Charter to the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Fly by private jet to enjoy the World Cup football games, or hire a private jet to transfer you and your guests to the closest airport to your stadium for the ultimate World Cup experience.
The tournament will begin on 14 June 2018, it will involve 32 national teams playing a total of 64 matches. These will be played at 12 different stadium venues, located in 11 cities across Russia. To find private airports close to World Cup venues please see below. (below this text we can put the "request a quote" form)
Compare and request private jet flight prices to any World Cup venue using our flight search, and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience on your journey.
Airports:
Moscow Vnukovo
Pulkovo Airport St Petersburg
Venues:
A total of 12 venues across Russia will host matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup:
Luzhniki Stadium (Opening & Final Match) & Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow
Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg
Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad
Kazan Arena in Kazan
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny
Novgorod Cosmos Arena in Samara
Volgograd Arena in Volgograd
Mordovia Arena in Saransk
Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don
Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi
Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg
Icarus Jet will provide private jet options to exceed all of your requirements and ensure you are able to attend the World Cup and enjoy it to the maximum. Contact us for a private jet charter quote today and experience the World Cup as it was meant to be experienced.
Book Now
Adam Itani
http://www.icarusjet.com
Mobile: +1 (469) 422-5096, Office: +1 (972) 364-1833
email us here