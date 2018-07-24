Enterprise Holdings National Car Rental Victim Predicted Crime One Day before Fraud Photos were Received

Enterprise car with subsequent damage that is 'pinned' on crime victim to legitimize claim

Enterprise fraud suspicions confirmed. Hear audio of victim expressing concerns about subsequent criminal damaging that ultimately proves painfully accurate.

We definitely wouldn't just pin something on you...” — Enterprise 'DRU' agent denying company behavior

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the recorded audio between Enterprise Holdings’ ‘Damage Recovery Unit’ (DRU) and National Car Rental crime victim David Howe.

In the audio, the victim – just one day before the photos with new and incriminating vehicle damage were processed and emailed – can be heard expressing concern about the likelihood of foul play.

The fear, which was ultimately realized through shocking crime scene evidence inserted onto a PDF and emailed directly to the victim by the ‘DRU’ with an illicit extortion demand of $502.80, was based on the fact that the rental behemoth was desperate to cover for their predatory attempt to implicate the crime victim for obvious and nearly invisible ‘wear and tear’ – as instantly and consistently determined by their own management (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Mhzk3FZDak), as well as publicly touted damage protocols which were purposely bypassed by both an agent and a manager (http://www.winknews.com/2016/02/29/sanibel-couple-charged-for-under-car-damages-to-rental/).

However, because the agency was aware that they could be exposed for the predatory behavior of implicating a renter for pre-existing and normal ‘wear and tear’ -- by internal damage evaluators and their own management -- the organization frantically resorted to criminal property damaging --and later evidence Spoliage -- to conceal the felony grand theft.

Listen to the audio between Enterprise ‘DRU’ and crime victim and survivor David Howe: https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/national-agent-admits-liability-in-waiting

Enterprise manager dismiss 'ding' as 'scratch' and says not necessary to report