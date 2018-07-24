Gov. Cuomo & Denise Miranda’s Justice Center Scheme

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda must be stopped, they are involved in covering-up thousands of sexual assaults, rapes and deaths of people with disabilities

Five years of deception, wide-scale obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy and Medicaid fraud, a corruption scheme of epic proportion

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s system is called “a predators dream” by one caught and jailed sexual predator and pedophile that was thankfully ensnared in a federal child porn sting.” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Andrew Cuomo worked with the same entities steeped in the corruption and gross negligence of care for people with disabilities to spin a web of lies to hide systemic criminal cover-ups.

NY Times Investigative Reporting Series and runner up for a Pulitzer Prize - Abused and Used

http://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html

At State-Run Homes, Abuse and Impunity

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/13/nyregion/13homes.html

A Disabled Boy’s Death, and a System in Disarray

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/06/06/nyregion/boys-death-highlights-crisis-in-homes-for-disabled.html

Almost all reported sexual assaults and rapes of mostly women and children with disabilities within Gov. Cuomo’s mental health agencies, numbering in the thousands annually, disappear internally and never are prosecuted because of the corrupt Justice center. The very same is happening with negligent deaths that are also occurring in massive scope, as well as physical assaults. There are between 4,000- 5,000 deaths reported annually and a sizeable percentage of these deaths are due to criminal negligence. Cuomo’s wrongfully named Justice Center who’s current Executive Director is Denise Miranda unfathomably ensures that most deaths are never reported to county medical examiners, coroners or county prosecutors, which is illegal. Decades of corruption in Albany have emboldened corrupt leaders such as Gov. Cuomo, Denise Miranda and others that think they can do almost anything and operate outside the boundaries of State and federal laws.

The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs (Justice Center) is a great name, but is operating almost exactly opposite from its title; it has no oversight and is not transparent. The Justice Center is not a Justice Center, it is a corrupt cover-up whitewash entity that’s main goal is to protect the State of New York, State employees that have harmed the disabled and private provider agencies and their staff from justified lawsuits and from criminal prosecution. Approximately 7,800 calls go into Cuomo’s abuse hotline for the disabled every month, most of which are allegations and reports of crimes against the disabled and almost everything is covered-up. The motives for this massive corruption and fraud are clear, money, lots of money.

Wrongful death lawsuits are in the multiple millions of dollars and so can sexual assault cases.

$5 Million Payment to End Suits Over Death of 13-Year-Old Boy in State Care

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/09/22/nyregion/ny-state-settles-jonathan-carey-wrongful-death-lawsuits.html

'It was a predator's dream': NY pays $3M to family of molested boy

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/

If Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda were serious about protecting people with special needs they would have done everything imaginable to stop and prevent the rampant physical and sexual abuse, neglect and deaths occurring. Both Gov. Cuomo and Denise Miranda have taken no significant steps to dramatically reduce these horrific crimes. Instead, Gov. Cuomo and Denise Miranda have taken dramatic steps to ensure that sex assaults, rapes, physical assaults, neglect cases and negligent deaths, all crimes, are purposefully kept from 911 call systems, local police, local emergency medical personnel, County District Attorney’s, Medical Examiners and local courts. The wide-scale discrimination of people with disabilities is far more deadly than the discrimination that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought against many decades ago. The number one known reason for deaths of the developmentally disabled is the gross negligence of staff not calling 911 for medical emergencies, yet Cuomo and Miranda opposed the critical 911 Civil Rights Bill S4736/A8630. Who will step in to stop these atrocities and criminal cover-ups that are without question similar to war crimes?

Sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists are protected from prosecution by Cuomo and Miranda’s bogus Justice Center and these sick individuals and criminals escape justice to do what they do, which is to rape innocent and extremely vulnerable women and children. There cannot be any greater level of gross negligence and detriment to our society than to protect individuals that sexually prey on our most vulnerable, as well as to protect those that prey on women and children. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda have shown an outright blatant disregard for our laws and have chosen to protect sexual deviants and criminals.

The New York Times Editorial Board called for critical reforms over four and a half years ago, but Governor Cuomo has ignored them and other respected civil rights and disability rights advocates. Keeping reported sexual assaults from being reported to 911 has kept the police out of the picture for Gov. Cuomo and his fraudulent Justice Center to literally cover-up almost all sexual assaults and rapes of children and women with disabilities.

Protecting the Most Vulnerable

https://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s system is called “a predators dream” by one caught and jailed sexual predator and pedophile that was thankfully ensnared in a federal child porn sting. Stephen DeProspero was a state employee that worked within Cuomo’s State agency that was sexually assaulting the young disabled boy where he worked for an extended period of time. This story will sicken you, but you must read it. Make no mistake about it, this sexual predator and pedophile would still be sexually assaulting children today, if it were not for the feds. Gov. Cuomo's mental health agencies are rampant with sexual abuse as documented in State records obtained through FOIL and are the perfect place for sexual predators and pedophiles. Criminals that prey on our most vulnerable, within Cuomo's agencies, know that they will be protected and shielded from criminal prosecution and that their victims in most cases cannot speak and tell anyone that they are being raped.

'It was a predator's dream': NY pays $3M to family of molested boy

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

Currently, astronomical numbers of women and children are victims of rape and sexual assaults within Cuomo’s mental health agencies every year and Denise Miranda makes sure that most are never criminally investigated or prosecuted. Only a tiny percentage of what is really going on behind closed doors is ever reported according to a very reputable report and study called “Prevalence of Violence” which claims approximately 3% of sexual assaults against the developmentally disabled will ever be reported.

Prevalence of Violence

http://www.mass.gov/dppc/abuse-recognize/prevalence-of-violence.html

It is time for federal criminal investigations of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Denise Miranda and everyone else involved in such a scandalous and criminal enterprise. Protecting sexual predators, pedophiles, rapists and those that harm or take the life of a person with disabilities is lawlessness and will ultimately be part of destroying our great State if not stopped.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers