MAAT Delivers One Two Punch
Company announces release of their next generation DROffline MkII app for Loudness measurement
Available for both Windows and macOS, DROffline MkII follows on the success of MAAT’s original DROffline. DROffline MkII is designed for engineers working in all audio industries, from mainstream music production, content streaming, broadcast radio and television to gaming, theatrical, industrial, AR and VR. Measurement methods have been expanded to include all international Loudness metrics, plus Minimum PSR as well as MAAT’s own integrated DRi Dynamic Range standard for judging “dynamic density,” the amount of dynamic range contrast in a recording.
Continuing to lead the Loudness measurement community, DROffline MkII is the first Loudness measurement utility to combine high accuracy R128 and A/85 conformance with elements crafted expressly for music production. It is the only batch Loudness logger that provides channel–specific trends by augmenting EBU–mandated monaural gauges with classic L/R metering, for Maximum Short Term, Maximum Momentary and True Peak, to allow the operator to identify significant trends and channel–specific issues often overlooked during production. It is also the first app to offer both the AES’ newly defined Minimum PSR metric, Sample Peak–to–Short-term Loudness Ratio. In total, twenty measurements are available, along with six informative facets of each file or folder.
All measurements are performed locally, so DROffline MkII is faster and more secure than on–line services. Log outputs, available in plain text or tab delimited format, are highly configurable by the user and, with embedded studio information, are suitable for delivery to the client. The application accepts all modern PCM and lossless formats, including WAV, BWF, AIFF, FLAC and ALAC files at up to 384 kHz sampling rates.
Workflow efficiency is always front of mind at MAAT, and DROffline MkII reinforces that commitment. Working with the current version of DRMeter MkII, the real–time measurement and monitoring plug–in companion to DROffline MkII, engineers receive instant answers without leaving their Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs). A quick drag and drop of a clip onto a current DRMeter MkII instance in a session will trigger a background evaluation and measurement by DROffline MkII, which opens a log file in the foreground for inspection.
The affordably priced DROffline MkII is available now directly from MAAT and select pro audio distributors. Images, specifications and additional information including user manual and videos are accessible anytime at www.MAAT.digital on the web.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of practical experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
