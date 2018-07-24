Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Opens in Lombard, Illinois

Anthony's Chicken Wings are coal-fired and served with caramelized onions

Serving a menu of coal fired pizzas, meatballs, chicken wings, and more, this community-minded restaurant proudly continues its expansion across Chicagoland.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the South Florida-based restaurant group that has expanded to 66 company-owned restaurants across the country since its 2002 founding, opened its second Chicagoland restaurant in Lombard, Illinois on July 16, 2018.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in an area of the country that appreciates great restaurants and food made with heart. Our pizza has its own distinct style that easily wins guests over wherever we go. We make our dough daily and then hand-stretch it before it takes its turn through our coal fire oven. It’s truly something special and we look forward to sharing it with the people of Lombard and beyond.” says Wayne Jones, CEO.

Located at 783 East Butterfield Road in Lombard, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza showcases a coal fire-focused menu. Nearly everything – pizzas, chicken wings, meatballs, pork ribs, and more – are cooked in a blazing 900° oven. Pizza, however, is in the name and Anthony’s version is known for its superior taste: featuring whole-milk mozzarella, scratch-made red sauce, and a brown, bubbly, and just-a-little-bit charred crust that stands out from the rest.

Anthony Bruno, the restaurant’s Founder, brought his restaurant concept to life with the idea that only the freshest, highest quality ingredients could turn out a worthy pizza. This belief was instilled in him by his father, an Italian-American restaurateur, from an early age. To this day, the restaurant proudly goes to extraordinary lengths to source ingredients of superior quality at its restaurants across the country. Here are some examples:

•The tomatoes sourced for the sauce at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza are chosen by Anthony himself. Every year, he tastes up to 20 different tomatoes from farms across Italy. When he finds the right tomato, he buys the whole crop.

•The mozzarella cheese on an Anthony’s pizza is Grande Mozzarella. Made in Wisconsin from whole milk, this cheese melts evenly without a greasy finish.

•The dough at every Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is made daily by hand.

•The jars of Pecorino Romano that grace every table are hand-grated from whole wheels of real cheese -- never processed or powdered.

•Every ingredient is prepped by hand, on-site, daily; from hand-torn basil to hand-rolled meatballs and hand-chopped vegetables, freshness is paramount at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

The coal fire oven at Anthony’s is perhaps the most important ingredient of all. Fueled only by clean-burning (anthracite) coal and manually stoked from morning until night, the fire ranges from 900° to 1200°. The men and women who work the fire at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza are trained to work each pizza through the oven at its own pace in response to the always-changing temperature and temperament of the fire.

Second only to the delicious food, is the atmosphere at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. There is an immediate warmth felt upon arrival; Anthony’s Italian-American roots shine through during the hospitality experience and everyone in the room is made to feel that they are an extended family member. There’s a commitment to community and camaraderie at every restaurant and the brand is known for its community outreach programming that includes sponsoring local sports teams, schools, and more.

“People who live to eat are the very best people,” says Bruno. “I opened the first restaurant solely because I couldn’t find the quality pizza that I craved in South Florida. Now, I know that Chicago is a town that has lots of great pizza, but it’s also a town that finds real joy in eating quality food that’s made with pride and passion, just like I do. I am looking forward to winning over new fans in Lombard and across Chicagoland.”

ABOUT ANTHONY'S COAL FIRED PIZZA:

Founded in 2002, and now with 66 company-owned restaurants in Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, has built their reputation on the heart and hard work they put into crafting the very best pizza.

Signatures of the restaurant include best-quality ingredients and a 900° degree coal fire that turns out a perfectly golden charred-and-chewy crust. Popular dishes include a variety of coal-fired pizzas, oven-roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL Hall of Fame member Dan Marino), and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad.

For more information, visit https://acfp.com/or follow Anthony’s on Twitter @AnthonysCFPizza, on Instagram @anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.