Brand new e-learning course launched by IT Governance

Staff misuse – usually through unawareness – of the 'cc' and bcc' options when emailing can lead to a six-figure fine and significant reputation damage. Training fixes unawareness. The new Human Patch e-learning course, 'Misuse of Cc and Bcc when emailing', is now available for pre-order from industry expert IT Governance.

This ten-minute, interactive course educates participants on the risks and consequences of misusing the Cc and Bcc fields when emailing, and teaches them how to communicate securely and legally with large numbers of people.

With organisations focusing more on staff training than ever before, IT Governance offers the very best e-learning solutions available, including courses on the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), phishing and ransomware, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and information security staff awareness. Educating staff helps organisations reduce the risk of suffering a data breach.

Misuse of Cc and Bcc when emailing is a non-technical course suitable for all employees who need to be aware of misusing these email fields. It explains how to send personal information via email in accordance with the GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018, and the consequences of data breaches which, for data subjects can be embarrassing and upsetting and, for data controllers, trigger very large punitive fines.

The full course contents are:

• What are Cc and Bcc?;

• Why is it important to understand Cc and Bcc?;

• Business risks;

• What happens if you misuse Cc?;

• The impact of misusing Cc;

• Understanding what you are emailing;

• What if you forget to use Bcc?; and

• Summary.

