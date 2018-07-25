Issued by IT Governance

Brand new e-learning course launched by IT Governance

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, July 25 2018 – Staff misuse – usually through unawareness – of the ‘cc’ and bcc’ options when emailing can lead to a six-figure fine and significant reputation damage. Training fixes unawareness. The new Human Patch e-learning course, ‘Misuse of Cc and Bcc when emailing’, is now available for pre-order from industry expert IT Governance.

This ten-minute, interactive course educates participants on the risks and consequences of misusing the Cc and Bcc fields when emailing, and teaches them how to communicate securely and legally with large numbers of people.

With organisations focusing more on staff training than ever before, IT Governance offers the very best e-learning solutions available, including courses on the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), phishing and ransomware, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and information security staff awareness. Educating staff helps organisations reduce the risk of suffering a data breach.

Misuse of Cc and Bcc when emailing is a non-technical course suitable for all employees who need to be aware of misusing these email fields. It explains how to send personal information via email in accordance with the GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018, and the consequences of data breaches which, for data subjects can be embarrassing and upsetting and, for data controllers, trigger very large punitive fines.

The full course contents are:
• What are Cc and Bcc?;
• Why is it important to understand Cc and Bcc?;
• Business risks;
• What happens if you misuse Cc?;
• The impact of misusing Cc;
• Understanding what you are emailing;
• What if you forget to use Bcc?; and
• Summary.

About

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.

