Ideagen recognised in Gartner’s first ever Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management
The first ever Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management has been published and Ideagen is named as a Challenger.
Ideagen Plc (LSE:IDEA.L)
Gartner’s first ever ‘Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management’ evaluates risk management software vendors.
The Magic Quadrant states “Integrated risk management enables simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management processes and data. Security and risk management leaders should use Gartner’s Magic Quadrant to identify solutions that support an integrated approach to risk management.”
Ideagen is recognised in Gartner’s report as a Challenger. A recognition that Ideagen believes is thanks to its newer products in the form of Coruson, an enterprise cloud-safety and operational risk management solution, and Pentana, for audit and performance management.
Ideagen’s Head of Product, Gordon McKeown, said: “Integrated risk management is a set of practices and processes supported by a risk-aware culture and enabling technologies, that improves decision making and performance through an integrated view of how well an organisation manages its unique set of risks.
“We are delighted to be included in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management – the inaugural version – thanks to what we believe is the capability and functionality available in our Coruson and Pentana products.
“We feel that it is testament to the strength of these products – and our efforts in staying ahead of the curve by identifying innovation opportunities and market needs – that we have been named among the players in this growing market.”
Gartner is the world’s leading research analyst and advisory firm. The creation of the Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management comes as digital business risks and cybersecurity challenges increase globally. The report states: “IRM goes beyond traditional, compliance-driven governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions to provide actionable insights that are aligned with business strategies, not just regulatory mandates.”
Ideagen is a UK-headquartered software firm with premises also in Central Europe, the USA, UAE and Southeast Asia. It’s software suite enables clients to manage quality, safety, audit, performance and risk and is used by more than 3,700 organisations globally.
A complementary copy of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management can be viewed in full here. https://www.ideagen.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-irm/
