ITpreneurs Announces Partnership with Thinking Dimensions Global

Sukhbir Jasuja, ITpreneurs CEO and Tim Lewko, CEO of Thinking Dimensions Global sign the partnership

ITpreneurs partners with Thinking Dimensions Global, an international consulting and training services organization.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITpreneurs, a leading provider of professional courseware and learning solutions for IT training providers and Thinking Dimensions Global, an international consulting and training services organization announce a partnership that enables training providers to deliver a powerful problem solving and decision making portfolio to the market.

“The KEPNERandFOURIE® method is well-known for problem solving and creative decision making, and strengthens our DASA DevOps, Agile and ITIL portfolio, providing a relevant and competitive offering to IT training providers”, says Sukhbir Jasuja, ITpreneurs CEO.

Thinking Dimensions Global, owner of the KandF method, and ITpreneurs will first introduce two unique programs into the market, The KEPNERandFOURIE® Foundation Course and the Problem Solving for DevOps Teams Course.

"We are excited about taking this portfolio to market in partnership with ITpreneurs", says Tim Lewko, CEO of Thinking Dimensions Global. “High performing IT organizations need to deliver products continuously, learn fast and iterate quickly. Our critical thinking methods help organizations creatively solve problems fast! Speed and simplicity are more relevant than ever and this partnership will give more IT professionals the opportunity to benefit from our methods.”

About ITpreneurs

ITpreneurs offers innovative competence development programs for IT best practices to support the educational needs of IT professionals. With expertise in key domains including DevOps, Agile, Cloud, ITIL, Big Data, and IoT, ITpreneurs provides guidance on disparate frameworks and integrated solutions. Learn more about us at www.itpreneurs.com.

About Thinking Dimensions Global (TDG)

TDG traces its origins back to 1997 when Drs. Chuck Kepner & Matt Fourie collaborated on the design and delivery of root cause analysis approaches for IT professionals to some of the leading companies in the world. TDG KandF™ critical thinking tools are the means to better results through better, faster, and more flexible techniques. Today, TDG offers strategy, root cause analysis, and incident management consulting and training worldwide. Learn more about us at http://www.thinkingdimensions.com

Mat-Thys Fourie explains the KEPNERandFOURIE methodology