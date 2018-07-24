Northwest Career College Announces "Dream for the Future" Scholarship for DACA Students
DACA Students Could Earn $3,990Towards Their EducationLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This morning Dr. John Kenny announced that Northwest Career College is now offering Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Students a $3,990 "Dream for the Future" scholarship towards any of the ten programs Northwest Career College offers.
“We want these kids, these young people rather, to have better options to access a quality and rewarding secondary education. Our programs focus on helping our students find a great career path; we hope this scholarship empowers them to be able to be a part of our journey to build a better Las Vegas community,” said Dr. John Kenny when announcing the scholarship.
“Our family feels passionately about this initiative to provide resources for DACA students. These young adults have been a thread in the fiber of our community for as long as they can remember and we hope this scholarship will make education more accessible for them,” added Chief Financial Officer and Dean of Students, Dr. Stephanie Kenny, “the financial burden of college is a roadblock for so many of our prospective students; we are hoping this scholarship removes that roadblock for many DACA youth in Las Vegas.”
“The DACA Scholarship will alleviate almost 30% of the tuition in some of our programs,” continued Chief Compliance Officer, Dr. Thomas Kenny. “Our programs will give these students tangible, practical skills to use in careers in the dental, medical, legal, criminal justice and massage fields and hopefully an opportunity for them to create a better future for themselves, their families, and the community.”
Founded in 1998, Northwest Career College offers 10 different hands-on training programs:
- Criminal Justice - Dental Administrative Assisting
- Dental Assisting - Massage Therapy
- Medical Administrative Assisting - Medical Assisting
- Medical Billing & Coding - Paralegal Studies
- Pharmacy Technician - Phlebotomy
DACA Students interested in receiving more information regarding the Northwest Career College "Dream for the Future" Scholarship, should call 702-254-7577 and ask for Grace Perea or visit northwestcareercollege.edu to learn more about the programs Northwest Career College offers.
Any members of the community who are interested in finding out more options about Financial Aid and financing options for tuition should call 702-254-7577 and ask for Dana Mcilwain or visit the campus at 7398 Smoke Ranch Rd. in Las Vegas to join the family today!
Dr. Thomas Kenny
Northwest Career College
702-254-7577
email us here