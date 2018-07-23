RE/MAX Key Properties Adds Top-Producing Brokers to its Team
Karen Malanga and Kristin Marshall, local NestBend family team, join the Bend, Oregon real estate companyBEND , OREGON, USA, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX Key Properties, a Bend, Oregon-based brokerage with a focus on cooperative real estate, has added Karen Malanga and Kristin Marshall to its growing team of brokers. The Malanga-Marshall partnership, called NestBend Real Estate, was the #1 Top Producing Team at their previous brokerage, The Hasson Group, in both 2016 and 2017. They bring extensive market and industry knowledge, as well as a commitment to client service, to RE/MAX Key Properties. Both are based in the company’s Old Mill District offices in Bend, Oregon.
Karen Malanga is a licensed principal broker in the State of Oregon who has been a Bend resident for more than 20 years. Malanga, a 22-year Bend resident is experienced in real estate owned (REO) sales and helping Central Oregon companies recruit and retain their best talent by introducing newcomers to Bend. In her previous brokerage, she was the #1 Top Producer for the past two years, has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 agents in Central Oregon and the top 1,000 agents in America. She is an accredited Earth Advantage broker. Malanga is committed to the community and supports many local nonprofits, including serving on the board of the Assistance League of Bend. She hosts a regular podcast called “House Talk Radio.”
Kristin Marshall is a licensed broker in the State of Oregon and was part of Malanga’s #1 Top Producing Team for the past two years. She is an expert on Bend neighborhoods and school districts, and has handled hundreds of real estate contracts as the Transactional Coordinator for a large, local builder. From growing families to first-time homebuyers, Marshall has a passion for helping people find their home. She is an accredited Earth Advantage broker and an accredited Luxury Home specialist. She is an involved community member, volunteering in local schools and supporting causes such as the KIDS Center.
Malanga and Marshall can be reached at https://nestbendrealestate.com.
RE/MAX Key Properties has two locations: in the heart of downtown Bend at 431 NW Franklin Ave. and near the Old Mill District at 333 SW Upper Terrace Dr #2. www.keypropertiesbend.com
About RE/MAX Key Properties
Locally and independently owned by Ryan and Tim Buccola, long-term Central Oregon residents and veterans in the local real estate industry, RE/MAX Key Properties specializes in residential and commercial real estate, as well as exclusive luxury properties through The RE/MAX Collection division. Priding itself on its cooperative approach to real estate, RE/MAX Key Properties focuses on a broker-centric culture and supporting its team members with every aspect of their business. Community involvement and outreach is central to its mission, and the company supports causes such as youth and family services, arts, environmental causes and more. The brokers at RE/MAX Key Properties are committed to the company’s core values such as professionalism, market knowledge, respect, integrity, excellent service and hard work. www.keypropertiesbend.com
