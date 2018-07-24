Powerful Unstructured Data Analysis for IBM’s ® i2® Analyst’s Notebook®
Seamless Integration, Deeper Insights, Better AnalysisHERNDON, VA, USA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Rosoka Software, announces the immediate availability of Rosoka Text Analytics v1.5 for the IBM’s® i2® Analyst’s Notebook®. The new release of the tightly integrated application delivers powerful new features that allow users to fully analyze multilingual unstructured data, while providing the analyst with more control over the entities and relationship that are used for analysis.
Rosoka Text Analytics for Analyst’s Notebook® is built on the proven Rosoka NLP-based extraction and analysis technology that is used in mission-critical applications by both Government and Commercial customers to power better decision-making. The new features of Rosoka Text Analytics v1.5 deliver a wide range of new capabilities that have been requested by the Analysts Notebook® users. Rosoka powers the effective analysis of the growing volume of unstructured documents in today's data driven markets, including law enforcement, military, intelligence and financial fraud investigations.
“The features of this new release of Rosoka Text Analytics were driven by market feedback and bring even more value to the IBM® i2 Analyst’s Notebook® user community,” said Gregory Roberts, CEO of Rosoka Software. “Rosoka continues to work closely with the IBM® i2® experts to develop solutions that seamlessly integrate with this Notebook’s existing multidimensional visualization and analysis capabilities. Our goal is to make unstructured document analysis as easy as importing a .csv file for the Analyst’s Notebook® user. This release brings us closer to that goal.”
Rosoka Text Analytics for Analyst’s Notebook Benefits:
• Automated Entity, Relationship, and Location Extraction: Over 3 dozen entity types, hundreds of relationships and locations are automatically extracted from unstructured documents.
• Instant Analysis of Documents: Unstructured documents are rapidly processed with the important entities and relationships instantly highlighted in the intuitive document viewer.
• Enhanced User Control: Users maintain the power to apply their expert knowledge to documents with the ability to review, modify, add, or accept extracted entities and relationships.
• Collections: Users can create collections of documents related to specific matters and add new documents to the collection as they are collected.
• Quickly Build Charts: Users can select from any or all extracted entities to quickly build charts and easily expand their chats to see additional, related entities from previously processed documents.
• Vetting of Analysis: Users can quickly view the document(s) in which an entity or relationships is present for easy vetting and informed analysis.
• Truly Multilingual Document Analysis: Entities and relationships are extracted from over 200 languages simultaneously, eliminating the need to change or load separate dictionaries. Users can also view an English gloss to gain quick understanding of the document's meaning.
For additional information or to schedule a demonstration contact Rosoka Software at sales@rosoka.com or +1-703-391-0381.
About Rosoka Software
Rosoka pioneered the philosophy that the content should speak for itself. Rosoka's multilingual product suite is used to enhance mission-critical solutions in a wide range of applications and markets. Today Rosoka software provides optimized insights by extracting entities, relationships, sentiment, and location from documents in over 200 languages. For more information visit www.rosoka.com or contact us at info@rosoka.com.
