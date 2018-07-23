Signature Management and enhanced Stealth to be discussed at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference
SMi reports: Optimising threat detection through signature management and enhanced sensor capabilities to be discussed at Future Armoured Vehicles SurvivabilityLONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi reports: Optimising threat detection through signature management and enhanced sensor capabilities to be discussed at this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference
Avoiding detection with increased stealth and enhanced signature management is imperative on the battlefield. Reducing the signature of armour is of increasing importance, particularly when the technology of adversaries is becoming more advanced. With this in mind, the 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability, taking place this year on 13 – 15 November in London, will host presentations from senior experts from the Netherlands and Sweden on this very topic.
Featured presentations and their respective expert speakers:
Captain Mark Hoving, Staff Officer, Royal Netherlands Army will present: "Optimising Threat Detection and Stealth with the Fennek Light Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle"
• Supporting land operations with the through enhanced reconnaissance capabilities
• The reconnaissance role of Fennek within mechanised force structure
• Ensuring survivability with optronics: NBC protection, night vision, thermal, CCD day camera and laser rangefinder
• How recent upgrades of the Fennek and retrofitting to the latest JFST 1A3+ version will enhance reconnaissance capabilities, ultimately improving survivability in deployments
Dr. Hans Kariis, Senior Researcher, Department of Antennas and Signatures, Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI) will present: "How Signature Management and Enhanced Sensor Capabilities Support Crew and Vehicle Survivability"
• Optimising optronic sensor performance for threat detection purposes
• Functioning and delivering results in an environment of interference
• How radars and optics with advanced image and signal processing support timely threat detection and neutralisation
• Feedback and lessons from recent signature management technologies testing at the FOI
This year’s two-day conference will also include an exclusive Active Protection Systems focus day taking place on the 13th November with over 12 expert military & industry sessions and 3+ hours of networking.
Exclusive event content such as the past attendees list, previous year presentations and the latest event brochure are available to download free on the event website. Register your place at www.favsurvivability.com/einpr by the 28th September and receive a £100 discount on your booking.
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsored by: Frazer Nash Consultancy, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall Active Protection GMBH, Soucy Defence and UTC Aerospace Systems
Past sponsors of the event include: Advance Blast and Ballistic System, Alcoa Defense, AmSafe Bridport, Arconic, Artec, BMT Cadence, CeramTec, FNSS, Horstman Defence Systems, Intermat, Isoclima, Leonardo, Metravib-Acoem, Microflown AVISA, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nexter Systems, Photonis, Pleora Technologies, Proengin, RADA, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Raytheon, Revision Military, Rheinmetall, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition, Saab, Skydex Technologies, Soucy Group, UTC Aerospace Systems and more.
To join the sponsor line-up and have the chance to exhibit, please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
APS Focus Day: 13th November 2018
Conference: 14th – 15th November 2018
London, UK
www.favsurvivability.com/einpr
---ENDS---
For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
For media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Natasha Boumediene
SMI
2078276020
email us here