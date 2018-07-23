Laser Cleaning Promotional Budget by Laser Photonics Corp.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser Photonics Corporation, the industry leader in developing high-tech laser systems, announced today that, together with its partners, it is establishing a $1 million promotion budget to help companies enter the modern world of laser cleaning technology by replacing environmentally disastrous cleaning processes and creating better human work space conditions.

Handheld laser cleaners are ideal for removing rust from auto parts and tools, as well as removing contamination and cleaning household items such as kitchenware and garage items, household hardware, utility components and systems, and boat and automobile driving components. Free of abrasion, the laser cleaning process is gentle on all materials and the environment. Contaminants are removed uniformly and without leaving any residue. Immediately after laser cleaning, parts can undergo painting or coating processes.

This promotional sales event is aimed at introducing new and existing laser cleaning technology into day-to-day manufacturing processes. Gaining experience on the use of an entry level--but still powerful--laser system will open the window of opportunity for companies to use 100 times more powerful laser cleaners for heavy-duty industrial applications like shipbuilding, car body manufacturing, power plant decontamination, oil and gas pressure pipe restoration, engine rebuild cleaning, marine corrosion removal, and more.

“We are excited to participate in this product promotion opportunity,” said Laser Photonics Corporation’s COO Wayne Tupuola. “We see it as a chance for business expansion and also to substantially help companies jump-start the replacement of environmentally dangerous cleaning processes with new laser cleaning technology. It will give companies the opportunity to test and feel the efficiency and power of lasers before incorporating them into their manufacturing processes.”

To find out more about business opportunities with Laser Photonics, visit www.laserphotonics.com or call (407) 804-1000. Laser Photonics specializes in developing high-tech Fiber, UltraFast, UV, CO2 and Green laser systems, utilizing advanced and innovative processes and technologies. All laser products are made in the USA; warranties and financing programs are available, along with exceptional customer service.