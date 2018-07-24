FATPOT Announces Jonathan Mitchell as President
Additional promotions within management and engineering teams to support recent sales growth and new CAD vendor partnershipsBOUNTIFUL, UTAH, USA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bountiful, Utah, July 24, 2018 — FATPOT Technologies, the leader in CAD-to-CAD integration solutions for emergency response organizations, today announced that it has promoted Jonathan Mitchell to the role of President. Mr. Mitchell joined FATPOT in 2016 and has led the Company’s sales organization, successfully growing revenue and expanding the customer base. Mr. Mitchell brings 19 years of public safety and public sector market experience to FATPOT and is perfectly positioned to lead the next phase of growth for the Company.
Former FATPOT President Richard King said, “When Jonathan joined FATPOT two years ago, I knew that he would someday run the company. During that time, we’ve been able to launch the industry’s leading information-sharing platform, add several additional happy customers, and solidify our partnerships with CAD providers. As I look forward to transitioning into retirement over the next few months, my confidence has never been greater that FATPOT will flourish under Jonathan’s leadership.”
FATPOT has recently signed agreements with several new customers and expanded its partnership program, adding relationships with ProPhoenix and Archonix. In response to this growth, Mr. Mitchell’s promotion is part of a broad organizational restructuring designed to optimize the FATPOT team for customer satisfaction and long-term expansion. Other promotions include Paul Shupe, who accepted the role of Director of Engineering; Kenneth Cottrell as Engineering Lead; Jason Christensen as Product Lead; Keith Anders as Scrum Master; Mark O'Connor as Support Manager; and Travis Nutley as Support Team Lead.
"Since the Company's inception in 2002, FATPOT's mission is to provide powerful, real-time information to its public safety customers." said Jonathan Mitchell, President, FATPOT. "We recognized several years ago that there are few options for robust, real-time information sharing between PSAPs and first responders in neighboring jurisdictions. The recent wave of PSAP consolidations, whether to a common location or onto a shared CAD system, does not account for live resource sharing across the borders that still exist. Our patented CAD-to-CAD solutions work with almost any CAD system to share incident details and vehicle information in real time, potentially saving minutes on coordinated emergency responses during life threatening events. I’m delighted to take on the role of President while we continue to expand our market share and product offerings."
FATPOT provides a full, free SDK and a robust API to its CAD partners to speed the development process of Adapters so that information-sharing can be embedded directly into familiar dispatcher screens of any CAD product. Full bidirectional integration within CAD systems uses fusionUNIFY™ and is one of three options FATPOT offers for CAD-to-CAD information sharing. FATPOT also offers regional situational awareness including a live map of all calls and units through its fusionAWARE™ solution. And fusionNOTIFY™ offers customizable pop-up notifications, automated text messaging, and email to any regional partner. FATPOT will be demonstrating all three products in Las Vegas August 6th and 7th during APCO (booth 437).
About FATPOT Technologies
FATPOT Technologies (www.FATPOT.com) offers patented information-sharing solutions including CAD-to-CAD, CAD-to-RMS and ASAP-to-PSAP as well as P25 radio, camera, and voice recorder integration. In business since 2002, FATPOT has provided public safety with real-time information sharing technology since its origin, including being one of the first to provide live AMBER Alerts to state highway patrol. FATPOT has successful deployments throughout the US and Canada and works with all major CAD providers. Its information-sharing technology is used by PSAPs, first responders, emergency management offices, state DOTs, and fusion centers.
