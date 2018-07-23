Cuomo & Miranda allowing countless sexual predators to walk our streets

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda must be held accountable for protecting countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists

Sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists are protected from prosecution and released to the streets

It is time for federal criminal investigations of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Denise Miranda and all others involved in such a scandalous and criminal enterprise.” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "There cannot be any greater level of gross negligence and detriment to our society than to protect individuals that sexually prey on our most vulnerable, as well as to protect those that prey on children and women. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda, the current Executive Director of the exposed and extremely corrupt Justice Center have shown a blatant disregard for our laws and have chosen to protect sexual deviants and criminals. The result is that these individuals walk our streets and work with the disabled and can easily rape and violate vulnerable individuals practically anytime they wish." - Michael Carey

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-pol-cuomo-civil-confinement-sex-offenders-vote-pardon-20180721-story.html

The New York Times Editorial Board called for critical reforms over four and a half years ago, but Governor Cuomo has ignored them and other respected civil rights and disability rights advocates. Keeping reported sexual assaults from being reported to 911 has kept the police out of the picture for Gov. Cuomo and his fraudulent Justice Center to literally cover-up almost all sexual assaults and rapes of children and women with disabilities.

https://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s system is called “a predators dream” by one caught and jailed sexual predator and pedophile that was thankfully ensnared in a federal child porn sting. Stephen DeProspero was a state employee that worked within Cuomo’s State agency that was sexually assaulting the young disabled boy where he worked for an extended period of time. This story will sicken you, but you must read it. Make no mistake about it, this sexual predator and pedophile would still be sexually assaulting children today, if it were not for the feds. Gov. Cuomo's mental health agencies are rampant with sexual abuse as documented in State records obtained through FOIL and are the perfect place for sexual predators and pedophiles. Criminals that prey on our most vulnerable, within Cuomo's agencies, know that they will be protected and shielded from criminal prosecution and that their victims in most cases cannot speak and tell anyone that they are being raped.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

Currently, astronomical numbers of children are victims of rape and sexual assaults within Cuomo’s mental health agencies every year and Denise Miranda makes sure that most are never criminally investigated or prosecuted. Only a tiny percentage of what is really going on behind closed doors is ever reported according to a very reputable report and study called “Prevalence of Violence” which claims approximately 3% of sexual assaults against the developmentally disabled will ever be reported.

http://www.mass.gov/dppc/abuse-recognize/prevalence-of-violence.html

It is time for federal criminal investigations of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Denise Miranda and all others involved in such a scandalous and criminal enterprise. Protecting sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists is lawlessness and will ultimately be part of destroying our great State if not stopped.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers