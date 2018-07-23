Dr Muir Rides to Raise Awareness of Pancreatic Cancer

Dr Robert Muir

In support of charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, Dr Robert Muir, of ANCON Technologies, is undertaking the challenge of Prudential Cycle Ride London on 29 July 2018

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, Dr Robert Muir, Managing Director of ANCON Technologies, is undertaking the challenge of the Prudential Cycle Ride London 46 on 29 July 2018.

Cycling over 46 miles of terrain in what is stacking up to be the hottest summer on UK record, Bob has been training hard over the Spring in order to raise funds and awareness of the work of the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Pancreatic cancer is the tenth most common cancer diagnosed in the UK. Over 40 years to 2011, there has been little improvement in the survival rates of Pancreatic cancers, however, 2011-2015 showed a small but significant improvement in these statistics.

Along with modest increases in one-year survival, improvements in early diagnosis are being cited as directly responsible for this encouraging trend, something which ANCON Medical is working to improve dramatically with their NBT technology. For more information visit http://anconmedical.com/disease-screening/detection-of-cancer/.

Developed by the Mayor of London and his agencies in 2013, Prudential RideLondon is the world's greatest festival of cycling. The sixth edition will take place over the weekend of 28-29 July 2018.

With selected streets of London closed for the event, riders will depart in waves from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London, heading past Canary Wharf and through the City of London before crossing the River Thames at Chiswick and passing through Richmond Park. After heading south through Thames Ditton and Western Green, Surrey the route turns to the east at the Scilly Isles, taking riders back into London through Kingston and over Putney Bridge, following the Embankment and swinging left at Trafalgar Square, with riders streaming under Admiralty Arch before a spectacular finish on The Mall.

Further information:

TO DONATE TO BOB’S ENDEAVOURS: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RobertMuir7

Pancreatic Cancer UK: www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk

Prudential Ride London 46: https://www.prudentialridelondon.co.uk/events/46

ANCON Medical’s early cancer diagnosis technological developments: http://anconmedical.com/nbt-technology/