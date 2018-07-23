New partnership to support GDPR compliance in schools

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, June 23 2018 – An exciting new partnership between cyber security experts IT Governance Publishing and the UK’s number one reporting tool for school heads, The Headteacher’s Report, has been announced.

In the wake of May’s EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) deadline the two companies have joined forces to create an informative GDPR Report for school leaders and governors. The GDPR Report helps schools audit their GDPR compliance, tracks their data breaches and subject access requests and, in time, will bench mark against other schools and their compliance.

Alan Calder, founder and CEO of GRC International, said: “We are really impressed with the information The Headteacher’s Report produces and how easy their reports are to interpret by non-specialists. Working with them to produce this report demystifies GDPR for school leadership teams to quickly see how their school is progressing with GDPR and where there might be any concerns.”

Neil Charlton-Jones, co-founder of The Headteacher’s Report, said: “At The Headteacher’s Report, we produce simple, easy to digest Reports that school governors love to receive. Launching in September 2017, we already support over 1,500 schools and are delighted to partner with IT Governance in launching The GDPR Report.”

The GDRP Report will be available from The Headteacher’s Report website for only £95 with a 10% discount available for schools that are members of ASCL.

IT Governance Publishing and IT Governance are committed to supporting schools with their GDPR compliance. You can download an array of education sector products. You can also download our free green paper to discover everything surrounding the EU GDPR law here.

For further assistance, visit the IT Governance website, email education@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



- Ends -



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Mihaela Jucan

Marketing and Communications Executive

+44 (0) 845 070 1750

mjucan@itgovernance.co.uk



NOTES TO EDITORS

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.

