Another accolade for The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali is inspired by century’s old Balinese rituals to give a unique and highly memorable spa experience. We honoured to be the recipient of yet another luxury spa award.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali is in the international spotlight once again, thanks to its most recent accolade, Global Winner: Luxury Beach Resort Spa. The prestigious award was announced at the glamorous World Luxury Spa Awards Gala Event at Galgorm Resort & Spa in Northern Ireland on 14 July 2018.

“The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali is inspired by century’s old Balinese rituals to give our guests a unique and highly memorable spa experience in sublime surrounds. We are both thrilled and honoured to be the recipient of yet another luxury spa award,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

Nestled into the base of the resort’s beautiful limestone cliffs The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali is a place where all cares can be forgotten, a blissful sanctuary dedicated to renewal and relaxation. Signature treatments draw on the power of the ocean and time-honoured traditional rituals to restore vitality, stimulate the senses and leave guests glowing with inner and outer health. The stunning spa complex includes luxurious private treatment pavilions, Hydro-Vital Pool and secluded Balinese Bathing Pool and Japanese beauty salon.



The Annual World Luxury Spa & Restaurant event celebrates exceptional service in the luxury wellness and fine dining industries and entrants were received from 42 countries for this year’s event. This latest illustrious award for The Ritz-Carlton Bali Spa comes just months after winning the Luxury Spa Resort South Asia at the highly coveted World Luxury Hotel Awards held in Switzerland.

The dedicated team of spa therapists will continue to strive to provide an exemplary never-to-be-forgotten experience for guests in the sumptuous surrounds of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali and no doubt more luxury spa awards will follow.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

