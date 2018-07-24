Aspire Systems Breaks New Ground in Testing with its Unique Hyper-Testing Approach
Hyper-Testing is a methodical, outcome-driven approach to enable testing at digital speed & scale
Hyper-Testing brings together a specific set of processes, practices and tools in order to achieve precisely that. Powered by a set of innovative tools, and architected for the Agile and DevOps-driven environment with customer experience at its core, these state-of-the-art Quality Engineering services enable you to break through the barriers experienced with conventional testing. It is focused towards consistently delivering quality products within shorter timelines while optimizing costs and efforts. As a result, organizations can get ahead of speed, quality and scale in order to promote rapid innovation as well as an enhanced customer experience.
Apart from ensuring that each release of software is consistently delighting customers, it also ensures seamless functioning of various enterprise level applications, making them robust and secure in order to deliver the desired performance and expected convergence across a variety of digital platforms.
“You need more than just testing to handle modern day application development, and that’s where Hyper-Testing plays a significant role in integrating all the pieces together. Hyper-Testing approach helps us in taking a holistic view in devising and executing the right test strategy for our customers.”– says Janaki Jayachandran, Vice President – Testing, Aspire Systems.
Some of the key benefits, companies will benefit from Hyper-Testing are,
• Access to next-gen test management, automation and performance tools
• Seamless coordination between distributed teams
• Access to comprehensive QA dashboard / metrics to enable informed release decisions and Continuous Improvement
• Shortened testing feedback cycle time by 40% with the right degree of test automation
• Access to 1000+ devices/platforms on cloud
• Slashed CoQ by 30% with the help of a customized test strategy
• Great ROI within 6 months
