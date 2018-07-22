How to fix up a dated kitchen to sell your home
Invest in Cabinet Refinishing
Cabinet refinishing is when you keep all the components of your cabinets but paint or stain them a new colour. Companies that offer cabinet painting will remove all the drawers and doors and refinish them along with the box faces and all exposed panels. This will give your kitchen a totally new look and can cost less than 25% of a full replacement. You can do cabinet refinishing if our cabinets are still sturdy and in good shape.
Tip: Consider painting your cabinets white. This will give your kitchen a bright, welcoming and open look. It also creates a neutral pallet for home buyers to imagine their own décor and design ideas in your home.
Get new appliances.
You don’t have to splurge on the best, most high-tech appliances on the market, but if your appliances are decades old and clearly falling apart, purchasing new, functional ones can go a long way. Buyers will not like the idea of having to replace old appliances when they move in. Get some standard, nice-looking replacements. If the buyer wants an upgrade, they can worry about that later. For now, they want to move into a house with a working fridge and stove.
Replace the countertops.
After the cabinets, the countertops are a big visual when you walk into the kitchen. Dated and damaged countertops are not working in your favour if you’re trying to sell. Replace your old countertops with quality laminate countertops. Laminate has come a long way over the years and can be made to mimic the look of natural stone like granite, marble and quartz. Having a new surface can really improve the aesthetics of the kitchen.
RenovationFind.com is a free online directory of pre-screened, certified and trustworthy companies in the home service industry, including cabinet refinishing companies https://www.renovationfind.com/ab/calgary/cabinets/refinishing. It is not a review site. All companies listed on RenovationFind have passed background checks and are continually monitored to ensure they’re meeting standards. They are all screened to ensure they have legal, credit, they have a legitimate business license, insurance, and customer complaints are reviewed. Those companies who are members of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) receive a higher rating.
“We’ve all heard stories of people being ripped off by bad contractors,” said Riley. “If you are looking for a contractor to install a new driveway or concrete countertops, you should go beyond online reviews and check their references, ask to see proof of insurance, a valid business license and examples of their work. Being thorough in your research and asking to see these things is your right as a consumer.”
If you’re planning on upgrading your kitchen you might want to do research and read >>> options for a kitchen upgrade.
Keith Riley
email us here
RenovationFind
7802184541
RenovationFind Intro