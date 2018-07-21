These Exchanges Have Launched Digital Derivative Trading

Exchanges Offering Digital Derivatives

According to statistics, the number of digital-asset exchanges has already exceeded 11,000 globally, and approximately 3,000 more are added semiannually. However, among these countless exchanges, 90% of the digital currency exchanges have some problems such as single-function, poor design, poor user experience among others. The continued downturn in platform trading volume eventually leads to the closing of some exchanges in the highly competitive industry.

As the Bitcoin market turns from bull to bear, the trading volume of the entire digital currency market has shrunk sharply. The price fluctuations of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. have become increasingly small, making the “profit-making effect” far worse than before. Additionally, the “blood-sucking effect” of the bull market ICO project is continuing, resulting in obviously insufficient market entry funds. The current situation is that later-investors have insufficient confidence in the market, while the high-entrant investors have been heavily tied up. The liquidity of the digital currency trading market is facing great challenge. “New blood” is urgently required by the market.

Traditional institutional investors have shown strong interest in the emerging financial market of digital currencies. But it seems that they have not taken any immediate actions, which may be attributed to the liquidity and regulatory policies of the digital currency market. To digital currency exchanges, however, institutional entry will undoubtedly bring huge liquidity. Prepare for a rainy day: to launch derivative trading tools such as forward options in a timely manner to attract new investors becomes an option for exchanges.

Derivatives are currently an innovative product in the field of digital currency trading. Its strength lies in its ability to provide investors with the “profit leverage effect” by throwing a sprat to catch a herring, and meanwhile to meet institutional investors’ diversified investment needs such as hedging, risk hedging, etc. Both can attract new investors, especially institutional investors, into the digital currency market, bringing new liquidity to the market. In the case that there’s no signs of improvement in the trading volume of the currency-against-currency trading market, a few of the world’s major digital currency exchanges have been already working on the market for derivative trading prospectively:



- OKEX



OKEX (www.okex.com) is one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms. It mainly provides users worldwide with spot and derivative trading services for digital assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc. It belongs to OKEX Technology Company Limited.

Currently, OKEX supports futures contract trading of BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, ETC, XRP, EOS and other mainstream currencies. The time periods available include the week, next week, quarterly, etc. 10-time and 20-time leverage operation is supportive.



- BitForex

BitForex (www.BitForex.com) is one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms. Headquartered in Singapore and registered in the Republic of Seychelles, the company now has users in more than 86 countries. At present, the platform has already launched trading pairs for approximately 100 different coins and tokens, among which over 30 are the world’s leading ICO projects.

Recently, BitForex bought BitStar, a digital currency derivative exchange. According to media reports, BitStar is the world’s first exchange to launch ETH and BCH leveraged contracts. It was ranked among the world’s top 10 exchanges only three months after it had been launched. BitForex is determined to enter the derivative trading field via the acquisition of BitStar. On the one hand, BitForex promises to maximize the benefits of BitStar’s original users; BitForex promises BitStar’s STC holders to convert the BitStar platform coin STC to the upcoming platform currency of BitForex in a ratio of 3:1; and BitStar will be reconstructed into an open one-stop digital currency quantitative trading service platform; and on the other hand, BitForex will launch futures contract this month and option contract this year.

- BitMEX

Founded also in the Republic of Seychelles, BitMEX (www.bitmex.com) is an advanced Bitcoin derivative exchange that offers up to 100-time leverage for bitcoin products as well as high leverage for other digital currency products. Currently, BitMEX supports futures contract trading for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, EOS, TRX and other currencies.

At present, there are not many mainstream digital currency exchanges that provides derivative trading services. Some famous mainstream exchanges in China such as Binance, Huobi, etc. have not been involved in derivatives-related business yet. However, with the development of the digital currency market, institutional investors are about to enter this market, and the demand for digital currency derivative trading has been increased constantly. Exchanges entering the field of derivative trading in advance will undoubtedly create a great opportunity for themselves to stand out from the highly competitive digital currency trading industry in the fut

