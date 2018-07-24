AV-Comparatives publishes 2018 enterprise IT-security test under real-world conditions
AV-Comparatives released results of their Business Main-Test Series. It is the most complete Enterprise security comparative test in the IT security industry.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Security Test 2018 (March - June)
AV-Comparatives publishes 2018 business IT-security test with usability reviews to assess endpoint effectiveness under real-world conditions
18 July 2018, Innsbruck, Austria – The independent security software tester AV-Comparatives released the half year results of their Business Main-Test Series. It is the most complete Enterprise IT security comparative test in the endpoint security industry.
The real-world effectiveness of an endpoint protection IT security solution is not solely based on the results of Av-Comparatives' award-winning test framework, but also includes a review on the ease of use of these market leaders brand business security solutions. This multi aspect assessment makes AV-Comparatives Business Main-Test Series the most comprehensive endpoint security report for small to large business organizations.
Download the complete 72-page PDF report for free
https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/avc_biz_2018_07_en.pdf
________________________________________
Most comprehensive Business IT-Security Test
We are pleased to announce the publication of the half-year report of our Business Main-Test Series. This business test assesses endpoint protection on multiple aspects. AV security software is available for all sizes and types of business. Effectiveness of endpoint security should also be evaluated in the context of the organization it is applied in. What fits well at the smaller end of the SME (small to medium enterprise) market is probably not going to be quite so appropriate to larger corporations.
To provide practical and useful information to security specialists, IT-managers and business owners, AV-Comparatives assesses business security products on multiple aspects:
Real-World Protection
This test mimics the dangers an end-user encounters in every day conditions. This award winning dynamic test allows to fully test all protection mechanisms of an AV-solution during all stages of a malware intrusion scenario. This test includes a false positives test on (wrongly blocked) domains as well as (wrongly blocked) downloaded files.
Malware Protection
AV-products are assessed on their ability to protect a system against infection by malicious files before, during or after execution. This test includes a false positives test on common business software. The effectiveness of endpoint protection is critically influenced by both malware infections and false positives, because both disrupt business operations.
Performance Impact
False positives and performance impact are two important factors determining end user acceptance of security products. When users are not hindered they have no incentives to evade company security policies, making these aspects an indirect success factor.
Product Reviews
The individual reviews provide insights in the ease of use and central management. Ease of use includes installation & deployment, daily use and remediation & outbreak containment. With the increasing importance of BYO (bring your own) the ease of which various sorts of endpoint devices can be protected is an important consideration for most organizations.
AV-Comparatives Approved Business Product Award
As in previous years, we are giving our “Approved Business Product” award to qualifying products. As we are now conducting two tests of business products per year, separate awards will be given to qualifying products in July (for March-June tests), and December (for August-November tests) for July, and one for December.
We congratulate the 16 vendors who are participating in the Business Main-Test Series for having their business endpoint protection products publicly tested by an independent lab, showing their commitment to improving their products, being transparent to their customers and having confidence in their product quality. Read our report to see which products were awarded.
Read More
_____________________________________________
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing to check whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognized.
The results can be used by editors / media / bloggers etc. for free. Please give as source https://www.av-comparatives.org
www.av-comparatives.org
Mediacontact
AV-Comparatives
+43720115542
email us here