Imbue Botanicals, LLC introduces transcend All Natural Pure CBD Crumble
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has expanded its current CBD product line with the introduction of its transcend all natural hemp CBD crumble.PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Springs, CA, July 19, 2018 - (Press Release Point) – Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its transcend CBD Crumble. The product addition is a further expansion of its specialty line of CBD products.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, vaporizer cartridges, CBD capsules and CBD topicals for both people and pets.
“We are very excited to introduce our transcend Pure CBD Crumble” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “This is something so many of our wholesale partners have asked for, and frankly, we knew we had the best crumble money could buy, so we decided to roll it out.”
Imbue’s 1 full gram of natural CBD Crumble is made solely from organic, Colorado grown CBD oil, cold processed to retain natural cannabinoids and natural terpenes. For those who desire the purest form of CBD, this is it.
Packaged in a reseal-able ¼ ounce glass jar to preserve product freshness, and see-through recyclable sleeve, the product is available online at www.imbuebotanicals.com and from select retailers.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
