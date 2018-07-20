New Corporate Leadership Training Company Launches in Tampa Bay Focusing on Project Management Essentials
Project Manager Guru, Inc. offers leadership seminars and workshops for businesses.
With nearly 3,000 open project management positions in Tampa, Florida and over 300,000 positions open across the United States, the profession is eager for the infusion of enthusiastic project leaders to tackle what lives outside of a company’s ‘Business as Usual’ processes.
“Project Management is more than charts and presentations, it’s how a leader uses their knowledge to bring the most out of their project team and project initiative…it’s their brand,” claims CEO, Veronica Lane, PMP. “Project Managers are selected based on what they bring to the table, we teach leaders how to bring more to the table than the next person.”
Project Management Essentials is offered in layers of saturation (least to most interactive): Webinars, Seminars, and on-site Workshops.
Project Manager Guru, Inc. is a project management training company that services progressive companies seeking to advance their existing project management talent pool from novice to expert. Project leaders are taught the tools necessary to significantly enhance their current knowledge and bring the best out of their project teams.
