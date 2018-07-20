Aha Events Brings Inaugural Women’s Speaker Series to Downtown St. Louis
Aha Debuts Emerging Event Platform at Stifel Theatre on October 4th, 2018; Tickets go on sale July 20, 2018ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the producers of TEDxStLouisWomen, a new, exciting event and speaker series known as Aha is launching in St. Louis, MO this fall with content that promises to inspire attendees with “moments that move”. The emerging national speaker series focuses on life’s Aha Moments with a variety of topics and events.
For the inaugural event, Aha kicks off in the Midwest with the Aha Women’s Speaker Series on October 4th, 2018 at Stifel Theatre (formerly Peabody Opera House). This half-day event promises to be the largest women’s event in the region, expecting a sell-out crowd of 3,000 attendees.
The Aha Women’s Speaker Series presents stories and talks from women across all walks of life sharing Aha moments that triggered change in their personal and professional lives. Attendees are immersed in an engaging, participatory experience that mixes motivation, education, networking and entertainment featuring top speakers, interactive Q&A opportunities and more, all focused on the Aha Moments that drive real change in the world. View the Aha promotional video here: https://cpgagency.com/video/aha-events/
“Aha is designed to mix up your typical speaker event format and really engage an audience,” said Aha Executive Producer, Alex Fowler, who also produced the TEDxStLouisWomen events. “We want to take attendees across a real journey by presenting stories that compel them to take action - whether that action starts at home, at work, in your community or in the world at large.”
Aha soars to the top of the list for new premiere speaker series in the Midwest, backed by years of event design and experience from creator and producer CPG Agency, a St. Louis-based corporate events and engagement agency.
For CEO of CPG Agency and Aha Founder, Keith Alper, it’s a dream come true. “We really wanted to make something that feels different. This platform allows people from all over and all ages to connect and share experiences creating communities where ideas and inspiration flow freely,” said Alper. “We’re convening the businesses, audiences and speakers who can play an active role in proving that our actions matter and that we control our own destiny. We’re very proud to bring this to St. Louis and beyond.”
The Aha Women’s Speaker Series offers a wide variety of speakers and subjects. Tickets go on sale July 20, 2018 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. For more ticket and sponsorship information, please visit http://ahatalks.com/.
About Aha
Aha is an emerging national event series that presents a more interactive experience, inspiring attendees by emphasizing life’s Aha Moments that Move. Events can take shape in a variety of formats from speaker series, multi-day conferences, meetups, panels, webcasts, galas, etc. and typically focus on a specific topic and theme that targets a specific audience or issue. Aha speakers are chosen for their story and their ability to engage audiences and leave a lasting impact with Moments that Move. To find an event near you, please visit: www.ahatalks.com.
About CPG Agency
Since 1985, CPG Agency designs disruptive, impactful experiences that connect top brands to the ideas that drive critical initiatives and grow business. Each experiential solution inspires action and creates brand advocates. Through live events, immersive experiences and ongoing engagement strategies, CPG inspires brands to act by creating “Belief through Experience.” To learn more, please visit www.cpgagency.com.
