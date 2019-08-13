CPG AGENCY NAMED TOP 100 EVENT AGENCY OF 2019 BY EVENT MARKETER’S “IT LIST”

“It List” awards St. Louis-based agency top honors as one of the nation’s most innovative and result-driven event companies

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPG Agency is a best-in-class corporate engagement agency , according to the prestigious Event Marketer “ It List .” This is the third time that Event Marketer has tapped St. Louis-based CPG for top honors. Chosen for quality of work, creativity, reputation and for continued client success, CPG adds the 2019 recognition to a growing list of awards in the event and culture space. By continuing to raise the bar as a corporate engagement agency, CPG has earned the trust of top brands such as Southwest Airlines, Ulta Beauty, Nissan, Panera Bread, Jimmy John’s, Carnival Cruise Lines and more.“CPG succeeds by being more than just a corporate event agency,” said CPG Agency CEO, Keith Alper. “We are an innovative business consultant helping design can’t-miss experiences around clients’ critical brand goals with a team of energetic people who are the best in this business.”Event Marketer’s Top 100 It List is considered the experiential industry’s first and only guide to the best agencies and partners in the business. It’s crafted to “provide the brand community the list of who it should be working with this year, and why.” Event Marketer read, analyzed and scored each agency entry based on a number of criteria including innovation, results, new hires, awards won and client wins. This year, the It List placed special emphasis on strategic thinking, creative culture and, of course, the actual client work. Event Marketer describes the painstaking selection process as “no walk in the park. Every year we huddle together for several weeks, scrutinizing newbies and veterans alike, digging through portfolios of work, and tracking the standout programs that captured the industry’s attention.”“Earning this award again this year is an honor,” Alper said. “Our focus is always on providing clients with the best platform to capture people’s attention and creatively communicate their core business messages—all while managing the details that tend to keep them up at night. The fact that we’ve succeeded in a way that also captures the attention of our peers and industry partners is a special testament to our team and to the impact these experiences can actually make.”Originally a large event production agency known as Creative Producers Group, CPG shifted the agency’s overall focus to a more culture-centric event design that leverages each client’s annual event investment to solve their most pressing business goals. By going beyond lights and sound to produce experiential engagement that inspires belief within events and across the culture, CPG helps cascade critical brand messaging from leadership to the frontline stakeholders, and ultimately to the customers.About CPG AgencyCPG Agency is a corporate engagement agency that specializes in live events and culture work. Since 1985, CPG Agency designs disruptive, impactful experiences that connect top brands to the ideas that drive critical initiatives and grow business. Each full-service solution is built to fit the client’s needs and budget, always inspiring action and creating brand advocates. By solving the before, during and after of each engagement strategy, CPG creates “Belief through Experience” across the entire attendee journey. To learn more, please visit www.cpgagency.com About Event MarketerEvent Marketer is considered the most respected provider of content for the event and trade show industry. Founded in 2002, the magazine serves the information needs of strategic brand-side event marketers and agency executives across the industry. “The It List” offers a comprehensive listing of the top 100 agencies in the industry. This invaluable resource informs brands and event pros who can be trusted based on robust set of criteria. To view the Event Marketer’s 2019 It List, please visit: https://it-list.eventmarketer.com/



