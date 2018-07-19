Ideagen to Host Annual US Customer Seminar in New York
The UK-based, global software firm will cater for its North American client base at the event
Ideagen (LSE:IDEA.L)
The ‘Ideagen Horizons North America’ event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Metropolitan over two days between Tuesday, October 9th and Wednesday, October 10th.
The event is exclusively aimed at users of Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, PleaseReview and Pentana software for quality, safety, risk, audit and performance management.
Ben Dorks, Ideagen’s CEO, said: “As Ideagen grows rapidly so, in turn, does our successful and popular Horizons events and we are absolutely delighted to be hosting our North American event in New York this year.
“As ever, Horizons will bring together customers from various industries and allow them to learn about – and witness first hand – what's new with Ideagen and our products.
“For the second year in succession, Ideagen Horizons North America will run over two full days, providing delegates with plenty of time to meet our internal experts face-to-face as well as share their own experiences and expertise.
“We are looking forward to yet another successful conference in North America, this time in the wonderful setting of New York.”
Ideagen Horizons North America is now in its third year having previously been held in both Chicago and Orlando. The event has continued to grow in stature and size each year.
The agenda for the 2018 event has still to be confirmed. However, previous years have included analysis of product roadmaps, product master classes and an evening networking reception. Customer presentations and Q&A sessions have also been included.
The announcement of Ideagen Horizons North America comes just months after Ideagen acquired its first US-based business in the form of New York and Texas-based Medforce Technologies Inc for $8.7m. https://www.ideagen.com/company/news/ideagen-acquires-us-based-medforce-technologies-inc/
Ideagen also recently published its unaudited end of year results which saw the delivery of its 9th year of consecutive growth. https://www.ideagen.com/company/news/ideagen-delivers-9th-consecutive-year-of-growth/
For more information on the Ideagen Horizons North America event, visit www.horizons.ideagen.com/north-america
www.ideagen.com
