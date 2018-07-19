Issued by IT Governance

GRC International Group PLC Launches brand new e-learning business arm

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRC International Group PLC, the leading provider of cyber security and data compliance products and services, has strengthened its existing e-learning business with the announcement of a brand new company within the Group.

GRC eLearning’s strategy is to extend its capability beyond its core IT Governance one-stop-shops, enabling clients to access a broader range of e-learning, both off-the-shelf and custom-developed, than was previously possible. Learn more about the business here.

Existing IT Governance staff awareness e-learning courses will be hosted by GRC eLearning, including GDPR, Information Security and ISO 27001, PCI DSS and Phishing and Ransomware. The range of subjects will extend to cover related laws and management system standards.

Alan Calder, CEO of parent company GRCI, the worldwide provider of governance, risk management and compliance products and services, said: “This is another exciting step for the IT Governance family within the GRC International Group. With organisations more focused on staff training than ever before we look to utilise our already established customer base to bring these organisations the very best e-learning solutions they need.”

Organisations looking to invest in e-learning can take advantage of the 15% introductory discount available on all products today. Just add the products to your basket and your discount will be added automatically at checkout. You can also follow GRC eLearning on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

GRC eLearning Ltd (www.grcelearning.com) is incorporated in the United Kingdom and helps organisations source, deploy and/or integrate an appropriate mix of staff awareness solutions that focus on cyber security, data protection, legal compliance and management standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301.


- Ends -


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Mihaela Jucan
Marketing Ex
+44 (0) 845 070 1750
mjucan@itgovernance.co.uk

Liam Papworth
IT Governance
+ 44 3338007000
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science
Press Contact
Liam Papworth
IT Governance
+ 44 3338007000
Share This Story
Company Details
IT Governance
Unit 3 Clive court, Bartholomew's Walk
Ely
CB7 4EA
United Kingdom
1353771078
Visit Newsroom
About

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.

www.itgovernance.co.uk

More From This Author
GRC International Group PLC Launches brand new e-learning business arm
IT Governance Publishing launches pre-order offer for new ‘schools’ edition of EU GDPR pocket guide
IT Governance USA Launches EU Representative Service
View All Stories From This Author