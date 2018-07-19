GRC International Group PLC Launches brand new e-learning business arm

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRC International Group PLC, the leading provider of cyber security and data compliance products and services, has strengthened its existing e-learning business with the announcement of a brand new company within the Group.

GRC eLearning’s strategy is to extend its capability beyond its core IT Governance one-stop-shops, enabling clients to access a broader range of e-learning, both off-the-shelf and custom-developed, than was previously possible. Learn more about the business here.

Existing IT Governance staff awareness e-learning courses will be hosted by GRC eLearning, including GDPR, Information Security and ISO 27001, PCI DSS and Phishing and Ransomware. The range of subjects will extend to cover related laws and management system standards.

Alan Calder, CEO of parent company GRCI, the worldwide provider of governance, risk management and compliance products and services, said: “This is another exciting step for the IT Governance family within the GRC International Group. With organisations more focused on staff training than ever before we look to utilise our already established customer base to bring these organisations the very best e-learning solutions they need.”

GRC eLearning Ltd (www.grcelearning.com) is incorporated in the United Kingdom and helps organisations source, deploy and/or integrate an appropriate mix of staff awareness solutions that focus on cyber security, data protection, legal compliance and management standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301.



