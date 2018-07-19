Helping Customers Find their Right AR/VR Partners
While the issue reviews the key players in the AR/VR industry, it also sheds light onto how these companies have created a loyal customer-base, sound marketing strategies, and innovative products and services over the years. Among the listed companies, we are delighted to honor Paracosma as the cover story and the key player in the AR/VR industry. Paracosma has been on our radar for quite a long time, and this year it became clear that enterprises of all sizes alike trust the company for its incredible innovations and services in the industry.
Carlos Chavez, editor-in-chief of The Technology Headlines said, “It was a great pleasure reviewing these companies, as they all had inspiring as well as thought-provoking stories to share. Nicole Anderson, Senior editor at the Technology Headlines further added, “Our editorial team has not only selected the companies on account of their services, but also on their abilities to transform the user-experience of customers.”
To acknowledge such companies, their CEOs and efforts, the editorial team at The Technology headlines has come out with a list of “10 Most Innovative AR/VR Companies to Watch in 2018.” The editorial team at The Technology Headlines hopes that the proposed list and valuable insights by these industry leaders will help customers gain a new perceptive on the AR/VR industry.
