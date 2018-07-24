IL Palato Italiano Congratulates Cedric the Entertainer for the Dedication of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cedric the Entertainer celebrates his star located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an international icon. Photo: Raffles Entertainmend

Cedric The Entertainer is the recipient of the 2,640th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Live Performance

All of us at Il Palato Italiano from our headquarters in Bolzano, Italy send our well wishes to our friend Cedric the Entertainer as the newest recipient of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.” — Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli, the "Italian Chef to the Stars"

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to Cedric the Entertainer, he is a connoisseur of laughter and exquisite cuisine. That said it is no wonder that IL Palato Italiano Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli known as the "Italian Chef to the Stars," joins NBA icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Comedian and Actor George Lopez and Business Partner Raffles Van Exel in support and celebration of Cedric the Entertainer as the latest recipient of a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 18, 2018 at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hollywood el Centro Complex.

“Cedric The Entertainer is one of the funniest guys in show business! We enjoyed laughs on the boulevard on the day of his dedication ceremony,” said Leron Gubler, President/CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Emcee of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. Walk of Famers Magic Johnson and George Lopez assisted with the unveiling of Cedric's star. Fellow actors, comedians and athletes were among the hundreds of attendees on hand to witness Cedric's place in Hollywood history including Eddie Griffin, Niecy Nash, Chri Spencer, Lil Rel Howery, Terri J. Vaughn, and Baseball Hall of Famer David Winfield.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson praised Cedric for his unwavering commitment to "uplift our community, especially in the black and brown community." "I want to focus on how Cookie and I have been so blessed to be Ced and Lorna's friend for more than 25 years," said Johnson. "When I announced 27 years ago my HIV status, Cedric supported me at that time and continues to support me. He has helped me raise millions and millions of dollars for through the Magic Johnson Foundation to send so many kids to college who were well deserving but did not have the means." Cedric also raises awareness about Type 2 diabetes.

"The one thing that I am sure of in the 39 years that I've been able to call myself a professional comedian is I don't think I've seen anyone more deserving of all of this love, more deserving of a friend, more deserving as a peer," said Lopez who stars with Cedric on “The Comedy Get Down Tour.”

"If anyone can do this, you can, these were the words said to me by comedian Percy Crews," said Ced who is an award-winning entertainer. "As a young boy I always saw myself as an entertainer. That one little thing Percy said to me allowed me to follow my passion. Before long I was known as the chubby Denzel Washington of comedy." He reminisced about the early days of being paid in wings and Hennessy.

"I am very blessed to have an amazing woman in my life, my wife Lorna who is my real star," said Ced. "A special thanks to George Lopez and Magic Johnson for coming out today to give me inspiring words." Ced also acknowledged his children, dad, sister, his late mother, uncles, aunts, cousins, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, his long-time friend Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, the late comedians Bernie Mac and Robin Harris.

"All of us at Il Palato Italiano from our headquarters in Bolzano, Italy send our well wishes to our friend Cedric the Entertainer as the newest recipient of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star," said Sinisgalli who is a Michelin Star Awarded Chef. "We look forward to a real celebration Italian style at a private dinner party in Ced's home." Il Palato is known for its exclusive tailor-made 7 course dinners with wine pairings offered in the privacy of A-List celebrities' homes.

Walk of Fame ceremonies are open to the public and live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com. The Walk of Fame includes five categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Radio, Recording, and Live Theatre/Performance. Each year, the selection committee receives an average of 300 nominations; approximately 30 names are accepted for insertion into the world-famous Walk.

The comedic actor born Cedric Kyles has 30 years in the entertainment industry. His impressive credits in TV and film continues to make headlines. For the past four years, Ced is appearing across the country with funny men George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin and, previously, with the late Charlie Murphy with their successful show, “The Comedy Get Down Tour.” He is also starring opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish in the acclaimed TBS original dramedy, “The Last OG.” The latest TV project is CBS' “The Neighborhood," Cedric’s new sitcom in which he stars and also executive produces.

As a humanitarian, he founded The Cedric The Entertainer Charitable Foundation, which provides scholarships and outreach programs to enhance the lives of inner-city youth and their families in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The Foundation has awarded hundreds of scholarships and countless incentives.

Additionally, his annual Cedric The Entertainer Celebrity Golf Classic, now in its sixth year, raises funds to benefit The Kyles Family Foundation, The Brotherhood Crusade of Los Angeles, The Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo, and The American Diabetes Association.

"We applaud Cedric for his charitable giving," said Sinisgalli. Il Palato Italiano is no stranger to giving back to communities all over the world. "We are excited to join forces with A-List celebrities to support the 5th Annual Celebrity Fight Night in Tuscany with the legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli and many of his celebrity friends."

Guests in recent years included Queen Rania of Jordan, George Clooney, Sophia Loren, Sir Elton John, Steven Tyler, Reba McEntire, David Foster, Sharon Stone, Nicolas Cage, Lionel Richie, Brooks & Dunn, John Legend, Susan Sarandon, Brian McKnight, Kristin Chenoweth, Antonio Banderas, Sir Michael Caine, and many more!

The star-studded event will benefit the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.

About IL Palato Italiano

IL Palato Italiano is a food hunter of niche products made in Italy that instead of being offered to the public through a mass market e-commerce, are placed at the center of all the activities that make up the offer of this food service provider excellence, committed to the dissemination of Italian culinary art through exclusive tailor-made experiential activities, carried out around the world. Recent successes have seen Il Palato Italiano at the pre-Oscar Gift Lounge 2017 and 2018 in Beverly Hills, alongside the American Foundation during their charity events such as Celebrity Fight Night 2017, or in the private homes of VIPs, including Actor Alan Cumming's Housewarming Party in New York. Il Palato Italiano's B2B or B2C audience often intercepts with local PR that organize tours on which a timely calendar is programmed to move the Italian brigades under the aegis of Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli. London, Miami, Paris and soon Shanghai and Tel Aviv are just some of the destinations where Il Palato Italiano has operated as an all-in supplier of all-round Italian experiences: we call them precisely Italy, out Of Italy.

Il Palato Italiano at the Celebrity Fight Night in Italy