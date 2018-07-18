American Amnesia Perform Debut Album at the Wolcott Country Fair on Sunday, August 19, 2018 3PM
American Amnesia Perform their debut album ...Yet Here We Are in its entirety at the Wolcott Country Fair on Sunday, Aug. 19th 3PM
This marks the Torrington, Connecticut alternative rock trio's first live performance since the July 1st release of their debut album, . . .Yet Here We Are on Prophet Motive Records, and also introduces a new member to the band, Will Williams, who has replaced Gus Pac on bass.
. . .YET HERE WE ARE, the debut album from AMERICAN AMNESIA is available @ Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, ClarMusica, Deezer, Google Play, I-Heart Radio, I-Tunes, KK box, Media Net, Napster, Pandora, Saavn, Shazam, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal and at http://www.AmericanAmnesiaBand.com
