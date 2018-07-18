American Amnesia Perform Debut Album at the Wolcott Country Fair on Sunday, August 19, 2018 3PM

Debut album from American Amnesia > > > > > , . .Yet Here We Are Patrick Nemaizer - vocals/guitar Sam Cesnak - drums/vocals

WOLCOTT, CT, USA, July 18, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Amnesia will perform their debut album ...Yet Here We Are in its entirety on Sunday, August 19, 2018 3PM at the Wolcott Country Fair 245 Wolcott Road, Wolcott, CT 06716.This marks the Torrington, Connecticut alternative rock trio's first live performance since the July 1st release of their debut album, . . .Yet Here We Are on Prophet Motive Records, and also introduces a new member to the band, Will Williams, who has replaced Gus Pac on bass.. . .YET HERE WE ARE, the debut album from AMERICAN AMNESIA is available @ Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, ClarMusica, Deezer, Google Play, I-Heart Radio, I-Tunes, KK box, Media Net, Napster, Pandora, Saavn, Shazam, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal and at http://www.AmericanAmnesiaBand.com © ℗ 2018 Prophet Motive Publishing BMI, a Division of Prophet Motive Records.

