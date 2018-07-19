Brokers and Distributors Cut Document Hassles and Improve Customer Service with TraceGains PassThru™
By leveraging TraceGains’ PassThru™, documents now automatically follow the supply chain
Brokers, distributors, and importers play a vital role in the food and beverage industry by enabling smaller lot purchases.
The demands of FSMA, GFSI, and major customers mean increased documentation, and that can slow business to a snail’s pace. Enter TraceGains’ PassThru™ ability.
“Moving documents can be incredibly complex, now brokers and distributors can use PassThru™ to easily move documents automatically from suppliers to the end customers,” said TraceGains’ CEO, Gary Nowacki.
“We went with PassThru™ in order to better serve our customers on a real-time basis,” said Dorothy Willingham, RN, MBA, Quality Manager/Occupational Health Nurse, John R. White Company, Inc.
PassThru™ is made possible by TraceGains' Supplier Management and Customer Management solutions. This effective combination allows a user to quickly select all documents that must be passed across the supply chain and distribute them to each of their customers, saving all parties extensive time and money.
“We’ve just started to use the PassThru™ function about two weeks ago, and it has definitely changed my day-to-day,” said Shirley Thomas, Operations, Doehler Group. “The items we ask the suppliers to provide ahead of time are easily available to us now, which makes our jobs to create business much quicker.”
“PassThru™ allows you to be faster, without sacrificing quality or control,” added Nowacki. “As a broker/distributor, you map connections in TraceGains Network on both your upstream and downstream supply chain and TraceGains does all the rest of the work for you.”
To learn more about how TraceGains can help your organization automate your processes and improve ROI, request a demo: https://www.tracegains.com/demo-request.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a rapidly growing software company, delivering a sophisticated suite of products for food, beverage, and CPG companies. TraceGains solutions empower our customers to satisfy compliance with regulations and industry standards such as FSMA, GFSI, and HACCP/HARPC, without the need for additional staff.
At the heart of TraceGains is a robust platform that enables companies to automate and optimize their processes through instant information sharing and collaboration between supply chain partners, which saves time and improves food safety and quality.
TraceGains is the winner of the 2016 Stratus Award for Cloud Collaboration. The company is also among the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers and was named a Top 20 Information Technology Firm by Colorado magazine. Learn more about TraceGains products atwww.tracegains.com. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.
