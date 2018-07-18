Aigo.ai Announced Winner of 2018 Los Angeles City Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit ICO Pitch Competition

We're happy to announce that Peter Voss Founder of Aigo.ai is the Winner of our Los Angeles Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit ICO Pitch Competition.

Los Angeles – [July 18] – David Whiting and Paulson Ambookan, Co-Founders Cityblockchainsummit.com, are excited to Announce Aigo.ai as the confirmed Winner of the 2018 Los Angeles Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit at the 2018 Los Angeles Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit, June 19-20 UCLA Humanities Room A51 415 Portola Place.

The contestants pitched at the event and at the Post Gala Event at Expert Dojo in Santa Monica where the winner was announced by our 3 Blockchain Expert Judges June 20th. “I am happy to announce that Peter Voss Founder of Aigo.ai is the Winner of our Los Angeles Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit ICO Pitch Competition. We congratulate him and his team for participating against the other ICO’s that competed in Los Angeles.” – David Whiting CEO City Blockchainsummit.com

About Aigo.ai

Aigo.ai is the world’s first Personal Personal Assistant (PPA) on Blockchain. The Ecosystem is powered by Aigo technology, developed over 10 years by Aigo.ai Inc. Aigo.ai cognitive technology is ‘Light Years’ ahead of chatbots like Siri and Alexa and first generation of this technology is already successfully commercialized through SmartAction.ai in the Call Center space.

What is more, you own and control your Aigo and your data. Aigo’s agenda is to serve your needs and goals. Ownership is secured via the Ethereum blockchain. We believe that your data is your personal property and we will not sell or share your data!

See our demo, website, and whitepaper https://aigo.ai/

About Peter Voss

Peter Voss is a serial entrepreneur in electronics, software systems, AI, and management, who has for the past 20 years been dedicated to advancing Artificial General Intelligence. His particular focus is on creating personal assistants that are highly intelligent and hyper personalized.

About City Blockchain Capital Summit

David Whiting and Paulson Ambookan invite you to participate in the industry’s premier event, the Los Angeles Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit. Held at the new modern UCLA Humanities Building at Portola Place, the Summit is a hyper-networked event collaboratively structured for industry professionals by industry professionals. We design our events for accredited investors who are Crypto Funds, family offices, hedge funds, RIA’s, Institutional investors. Our events provide expert speakers take away heavy programming for morning and lunch speaker panels followed by afternoon one on one speed dating with ICO’s and Fund Managers. Our attendees are regularly a mix of 50% investor, 30% ICO’s and Fund managers seeking capital intros and 20% service providers/sponsors.

Comprehensive resources for blockchain enthusiasts.

www.cityblockchainsummit.com

What You Know About Blockchain Fintech And What You Don't Know About Blockchain Fintech. We provide information for investors, fund managers, family offices to learn about blockchain, ICO and invest in the next generation technology.

For more information and registration of Los Angeles Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit, please visit: http://www.cityblockchainSummit.com

