Denver Glam Rockers Love Stallion Release Debut With Emmy Winner/Gold Record Producer Steve Avedis

Love Stallion "Unforgettable Ride" Available Now

Denver arena rock/glam band Love Stallion have released their debut album, produced by Emmy Award Winner and Certified Gold Record producer, Steve Avedis.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Unforgettable Ride" is, definitely, one of the more unforgettable rock releases in recent memory. - Vents Magazine

"Love Stallion won't be restricted to their home state long if they continue writing and recordings songs this good and their new album will likely expand their possibilities in ways they never imagined." - MobAngeles

Inspired by the "big rock" sound of the 1970s and '80s, rock stars like David Lee Roth and Freddie Mercury, and dynamic bands like Van Halen, Kiss, and Def Leppard, Love Stallion is charging onto the music scene with original glamorous hard rock. The band's high energy live performances, flamboyant wardrobes of sequins, spandex and leather, and their signature "Sexy Disco Legs" have placed Love Stallion in the spotlight among Denver's hottest tickets.

Now, Aaron Hart (vocals) and Crayton Huntly (aka Rob McLemore, guitars), along with Aero X (aka Aero Marquez, bass), have released their debut album, Unforgettable Ride. Recorded at Colorado Sound Studios with Emmy Award Winner and Certified Gold Album producer, Steve Avedis (Tony Bennett, NSYNC), "Unforgettable Ride" is already garnering critical praise from some of music's top-ranked sites.

MTS Management Group has been brought in for publicity and promotion for the band. "This is the sound that I grew up with!" said Michael Stover, MTS President. "I was a HUGE fan of the hair metal genre, and I still listen to 'Hair Nation' on Sirius/XM. Bands like Whitesnake, Stryper, Slaughter, Winger, Warrant, etc. etc., were just fun acts to listen to. The musicianship was always top-notch and the live concerts were so exhilarating. Love Stallion is cut from the same cloth. I am so excited to be working with these guys!"

Love Stallion's first single and video, "Slow Release" is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neBVmKY_VG0.

http://www.lovestallionrocks.com
http://www.facebook.com/lovestallion
http://www.twitter.com/lovestallion

For a review or airplay copy of "Unforgettable Ride" please contact michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
4124455282
Love Stallion "Slow Release"

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

