UK New Space Launch capability to be discussed at Global MilSatCom 2018

The Global MilSatCom Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day will explore how innovation is revolutionising access to spaceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing launch capability remains critical to continue delivering effective communications in the era of small satellites within the increasingly congested 4th domain. With the UK leading in small satellite sector, growing emphasis is being placed on new launch sites, this is evidenced by recent announcements for new funding for a spaceport in Scotland and Cornwall Spaceport’s collaboration with Virgin Orbit to deliver horizontal launch capacity in the South of England.
SMi Group are proud to announce that Spaceport Cornwall will be delivering a briefing at its Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day on 5th November, in London at St James' Court Hotel – which will set the scene for Europe’s Leading Military Satellite Communication show Global MilSatCom 2018. http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr
Mr Miles Carden, Director at Spaceport Cornwall with be presenting on: ‘Building ‘End to End’ Launch Capability for the UK’. Covering: an introduction to the Cornwall Newquay spaceport proposal and its role within the wider UK space industry framework, delivering the ability to launch suborbital vehicles and satellite systems from British soil – key approaches and considerations, how the UK Space Industry Act is future proofing the nations status as a major global space plater, building relations with leading industry stakeholders to streamline launch capability, and balancing clear and segregated airspace with connections to space gateways.
The full focus day agenda will boast high level presentations on: the next generation of launch capability, research and development of small, cube, micro and nano-satellites, how military agencies and industry are collaborating in this new era of SATCOM and more.
Focus day presenters include:
- Mr Miles Carden, Director, Spaceport Cornwall
- Mr Scott Hammond, Programme Director, Shetland Space Centre
- Mr Luis Gomes, Chief Technical Officer, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited
- Dr Robert Bond, Head of Future Propulsion, Reaction Engines Ltd
- Mr Andrew Vick, Head of Disruptive Technology, RAL Space
- Squadron Leader Adrian Holt, Innovation Scout, JHub, UK MoD
- Mr Allan Cannon, Head of Missions, Clyde Space
This year’s focus day will be an unmissable introduction to the evolution of new space technologies and is set to become a key calendar date for anyone in the satellite communications sector.
The 20th annual Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition will take place in London on 6th, 7th and 8th November at the QEII Conference Centre. As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom’s reputation has been built on the high-level international speakers and decision makers it attracts and the fantastic interactive opportunities offered during the conference sessions, workshops and networking receptions.
A brochure is available to download from the event website which details the full programme and speaker details.
An early bird is available for the event; register by the 28th September to receive a £100 discount on your booking. Registrations can be made on the event website.
Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day
5th November 2018
St James' Court Hotel, London, UK
Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
6th, 7th, 8th November 2018
QEII Centre, London, UK
