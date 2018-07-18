Strategies For The $17 Billion Major Orthopedic Implants Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers of major orthopedic implant have a wide range of strategies available to them, The Business Research Company's new report Global Major Orthopedic Market Strategies And Opportunities 2018 has shown. The strategies are aimed at both boosting the market, which is growing at only 3% a year, and at gaining market share.

Acquisition is a key strategy being pursued by companies such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew, though with varying objectives. Smith & Nephew is strategically acquiring companies to expand its business in established markets such as the USA, especially with a view to gaining a foothold in the field of orthopedic robotic surgery. Acquisition is the first priority of Stryker Corporation, which has made more than 40 acquisitions in the last six years; most recently these have been aimed at enhancing its product portfolio, guided by core business adjacency. Strategic alliances are another possibility. This strategy is being pursued by Depuy Syntes. Its alliance with Value Stream Partners, LLC, enables the company to support providers, healthcare systems, and governments with a triple aim of improving clinical outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and lowering overall costs.

Organic growth strategies range from innovation to cost transformation. Zimmer Biomet is spending 5% of its total sales revenue on research and development, while B. Braun Melsungen's R&D is focused on new products in order to maintain and expand its customer base. Stryker has a detailed strategy for cost transformation involving product line rationalization, indirect procurement, global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation, shared services and manufacturing site consolidation.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=801&type=smp

Other strategies are strongly suggested by the market numbers. One is to focus on knees, rather than hips. The market currently splits 53.4% knees, 46.6% hips, but the knee segment is growing faster, so that by 2022 the split will be 55% knees, 45% hips, and the knee segment will have grown by nearly $1 billion more of annual sales than the hip segment. Again, a focus towards polymers rather than metals is likely to pay dividends, the numbers suggest.



Download Complete Table of Contents at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=801&type=toc

