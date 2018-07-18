The Rum Lab releases the launch of the Miami Rum Congress

As the Premier Rum event focus on Education and Premiumization.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rum Lab has announced their newest event titled the Miami Rum Congress that will take place on February 7th and 8th, 2019. With the intention to continue promoting the education and premiumisation of rum; the event will be divided into two parts.

Part one will take place on February 7th and will be straightforward industry symposiums tailored to rum producers, distillers, importers and other supply chain professionals.

The second part of the event will take place on Saturday, February 8th, 2019 tailored for rum aficionados that want to indulge in premium rum tasting and seminars.

More details will be shared after the conclusion of the current rum events taking place during September 2018. These're the California Rum Festival which will be on Sept 8th at SOMArts Cultural Center in San Francisco, CA, then the inaugural Seattle Rum Festival taking place in Seattle, Washington. Followed by the New York Rum Festival is scheduled to occur the weekend of Sept 29th, in New York City.

The goal with the events is to feature more than 40 premium rum brand expressions from around the world, accommodate members of the beverage trade with intimate access to brand representatives, tastings, seminars and educational breakout sessions.

Attendees have the opportunity to participate in amazing seminars with world-renown industry guest speakers such as:

Richard Seale – Fourth Generation Master Distiller, Foursquare Distillery, Barbados

Kate Perry - La Maison & Velier US Market Manager

Ian Burrell – Global Rum Ambassador, Celebrity Judge and producer of the UK Rum Fest.

Bailey Pryor – 5 times Emmy Award-winning documentary film producer and CEO of The Real McCoy Rum.

Karen Hoskin - CEO & Co-Founder of Montanya Distillers

Rum.

For more information on each event visit www.therumlab.com or www.miamirumcongress.com

About The Rum Lab

The Rum Lab is a creative and production agency focused on the rum industry. The company produces Puerto Rico’s national rum fest - Taste of Rum Puerto Rico - in addition to the California Rum Festival, Chicago Rum Festival, New York Rum Festival, and new for 2019, the debut of the Miami Rum Congress. Events produced by The Rum Lab attract hundreds of guests including beverage trade professionals, rum aficionados, tourists and local consumers. Learn more at www.therumlab.com.