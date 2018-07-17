Brady Bunte - Business Equipment Financing

Brewery equipment finance.

Brady Bunte of iFinancial Group specializes in business equipment financing.

We have been financing a lot of LED lighting conversions, solar power projects, brewery businesses and heavy equipment. We also finance furnishings like cubicles and computers and software.” — Brady Bunte

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brady Bunte of iFinancial Group specializes in business equipment financing.

For over 23 years iFinancial Group has been an industry leading, nationwide equipment finance company. Our ability to provide the most comprehensive and cost effective programs for acquiring equipment has secured our position as a solid financial provider to thousands or our loyal customers.

“We have been financing a lot of LED lighting conversions, solar power projects, brewery businesses and heavy equipment. We also finance furnishings like cubicles and computers and software.” said Bunte.

Our finance programs are easy and flexible with many different payment structures and end of term options to choose from. Most of our financing is fully amortized.

We offer application only, quick approvals and lend 100% LTV of equipment cost and up to 30% soft cost (installation, freight, training etc…). So technically we are lending to 130% LTV on business equipment.

Bunte is also is very familiar with the “IRS Sect 179” depreciation tax benefits which allows business owners to depreciate 100% of the cost of the equipment the first years. (some limitations apply).

So if you’re looking for any type of business related financing to acquire equipment its best that you contact

Brady Bunte at iFinancial Group.

email: brady@ifinancialgroup.com

888-852-5155 ext.226

www.ifinancialgroup.com

