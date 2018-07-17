Anti-corruption compliance experts to benchmark & analyze the most pressing FCPA challenges @ West Coast FCPA Conference

American Conference Institute 11th WEST COAST Conference on FCPA Compliance & Enforcement

CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICERS TELL THEIR “STORIES FROM THE TRENCHES”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global faculty of anti-corruption compliance experts will benchmark and analyze the most pressing FCPA challenges faced by multinationals today, as well as how to manage and solve them, at ACI’s go-to 11th WEST COAST Conference on FCPA Compliance & Enforcement, on September 25-26 in San Francisco.

American Conference Institute (ACI) will host an expert selection of in-house and law firm practitioners for a timely discussion on FCPA and anti-corruption issues. Register to join the conversation and benefit from peer benchmarking on what it takes and means to run a compliant business, and walk away with concrete tools that you can start implementing the moment you get back to your desk.

NEW HIGHLIGHTS for 2018 include:



1. CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER “STORIES FROM THE TRENCHES” - You will hear these personal accounts and practical lessons for leading your organization through an FCPA investigation, settlement and monitorship

John Skousen

Chief Compliance Officer

Qualcomm Incorporated

Rob A. Lindquist

Former Chief Compliance Officer

Panasonic Avionics Corporation



2. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ROUNDTABLE - Board members and venture capitalists discuss their roles in maximizing returns for hyper-growth startups and multinationals: How they are incorporating corruption and fraud risks into their investment decision-making.



3. COMPLIANCE INNOVATION VIGNETTES: 20-Minute Show-and-Tell Demos on Cutting Edge, Innovative Compliance Practices

o Data Analytics: Identifying Corruption Risks via Predictive Analysis, AI and Machine Learning

o From Blogs to Mascots: "Out Of the Box" Messaging and Communication that is More Effective than Traditional Employee Training

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed www.AmericanConference.com/FCPASF

