Avidbots Neo Intelligent Floor Cleaning Robots to be Deployed at Changi Airport in Singapore

KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KITCHENER, ON / July 17, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / - Avidbots Corp. today announced that Singapore’s Changi Airport will be deploying Avidbots Neo floor cleaning robots to improve the productivity of their cleaning teams and reduce costs.

Avidbots Neo is a purpose-built floor scrubbing robot that tightly integrates state of the art navigation technology, sensors and software with elegant hardware. It is designed for ease of use, longevity, serviceability, safety and high productivity.

Neo is being supplied by Avidbots’ distribution partner in Singapore, Globotix. “We are excited to be partnering with Changi Airport and Avidbots”, said Jonathan Quek, Managing Director at Globotix. “Avidbots Neo allows us to offer our customers like Changi an advanced robotics product that delivers industry leading cleaning plans and detailed reports, all of which can be accessed through a highly sophisticated web app. It is a tightly integrated technology offering that delivers new and unique value.”

Avidbots Neo will enhance the efficiency of Changi Airport’s cleaning teams. The autonomous cleaning equipment (ACE) handles the laborious task of cleaning large floor areas, allowing the worker to focus on other areas of cleaning. Avidbots Neo is supported by an easy-to-use web app that provides real-time and historical reporting. This enables cleaning operations analytics for better decision making for operations and cleaning teams.

"Changi Airport is a leader in adopting new technologies to help make the flying experience more pleasant and enjoyable," says Faizan Sheikh, CEO of Avidbots. "We are excited to work with our partners in Singapore and the rest of the Asia Pacific region to bring intelligent robots to everyday life and expand human potential."

Avidbots Neo is currently deployed on five continents, servicing some of the world's leading shopping malls, airports, education facilities, healthcare centers, manufacturing sites and other commercial spaces.

About Avidbots

Avidbots Corp. vision is to bring robots to everyday life to expand human potential. Its first product is the Avidbots Neo self-driving floor scrubber, which is widely deployed and trusted by the world's leading facilities and building service contractors. As a 100% vertically integrated company headquartered in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada, Avidbots offers comprehensive service and support to customers in Canada, the U.S.A., France, Norway, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Australia. For more information, visit www.avidbots.com.

About Globotix

Globotix brings innovative robotics to all levels of industry throughout Asia. With a pioneering spirit and a passionate focus on research and development, Globotix is dedicated to delivering robotic technologies that deliver real-world results in an ever-diverse business environment. Our supply of robotic solutions aims to optimize work flow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, thereby creating economic and operational advantages for businesses big and small. For more information, please visit www.globotix.sg.

