AVIDBOTS NEO CONTINUES TO SOAR IN ASIA AS IT LANDS IN KANSAI AIRPORT

Avidbots Neo

Avidbots furthers its growth in the air transportation market with a new deployment of its airport cleaning robot into Japan

We are excited to help Kansai International Airport leverage the power of robotics to enhance their cleaning team’s productivity and bring robots to everyday life to expand human potential.” — Faizan Sheikh, CEO of Avidbots

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avidbots Corp. today announced that Kansai Airports has purchased Avidbots Neo, the industry’s leading autonomous floor cleaning robot, to enhance cleaning productivity and performance at Kansai International Airport. The purchase was transacted through Avidbots’ value-added distribution partner in Japan, Macnica Inc.

Conceived and created in the technology region of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada by Avidbots Corp, Neo is a purpose-built, autonomous floor scrubbing robot that integrates state of the art navigation technology with hardware. It is designed for ease of use, longevity, serviceability, safety and high productivity.

Kansai International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Japan, hosting over 25,000,000 passengers a year and housing the longest airport terminal in the world. According to Macnica Vice President Isao Sugiyama, this is just the beginning of installing cleaning robots in multiple airport sites across Japan. “We are very excited to be partnering with Avidbots and working with Kansai International Airport to deliver the benefits that airport cleaning robots can bring to their facilities,” said Sugiyama.

Faizan Sheikh, CEO of Avidbots, said “It is an exciting opportunity to help Kansai International Airport leverage the power of robotics to enhance their cleaning team’s productivity and to further Avidbots’ vision of bringing robots to everyday life to expand human potential. Japan is a key market for us and we thank our customers there for the warm welcome they have given Neo.”

Avidbots Neo is currently deployed on five continents, servicing some of the world’s leading shopping malls, airports, education facilities, healthcare centers, manufacturing sites, and other commercial spaces. The company has a 40,000 sq. ft. operations facility with headquarters in Kitchener, ON, Canada.

##

About Avidbots Corp

Avidbots is bringing robots to everyday life to expand human potential. Its groundbreaking product, the Neo autonomous floor scrubbing robot, is widely deployed and trusted by the world’s leading facilities and building service companies. Headquartered in Kitchener, ON, Canada, Avidbots is a 100% vertically integrated technology company, and offers comprehensive service and support to customers on four continents. For more information, visit www.avidbots.com

About Macnica Inc.

Since its establishment in 1972, Macnica Inc. has specialized in the supply of wide a variety of high-value-added electronic parts and network equipment, particularly semiconductors, to the electronics, information and communications industries. The company is justly known as a leader in the high-technology fields in which they operate. In recent years, Macnica has expanded its lineup to provide in-depth technical support to customers in addition to the supply of electronic components and information systems. Its customers include world’s leading electrical and electronic products manufacturers. The company has its headquarters in Yokohama, and its subsidiaries are located 78 cities in 22 countries including the Japan, USA, Canada, Brazil, England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Israel, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Viet Nam, Myanmar, Philippines, Indonesia. For more information, visit http://www.macnica.co.jp/en/

About Kansai Airports

Kansai Airports was established by a consortium made up of VINCI Airports and ORIX Corporation as its core members. Under the concept of “One Kansai Airports Group”, Kansai Airports group strives to continuously improve its services for all airport guests through appropriate investments and efficient operations, with safety and security being the top priority. Kansai Airports group aims to maximize the potential of the three airports, for the benefit of the communities they serve. For more information, please visit:www.kansai-airports.co.jp/en/



Avidbots Neo in Action