Samsung Cross Bosphorus Swim - Competing Without the Plastic Footprint
The Samsung Cross Bosphorus Swim, run by the Turkish Olympic Committee, is the first global sports event to use the PDP Sport program to reduce plastic waste.
PDP Sport was created by the NGO, Ocean Recovery Alliance, which does global work on plastic pollution reduction and creating solutions for companies, communities and events, so that we have a collectively reduced plastic footprint. PDP Sport provides guidelines to assist event organizers in planning for waste reduction and recycling programs, before the event has even taken place. This includes a checklist, and a scorecard to help evaluate progress towards certification as a PDP Sport event.
Plastic is a useful and valuable resource, especially to sports event organizers. However, plastic needs to be managed properly, and doing so can be an easy, but significant, step towards a more sustainable event. Plastic is often highly visible to event participants and those that use the location afterwards, so brands and events want to be careful about the image they leave behind, and also demonstrate that they are responsible and effective event organizers and supporters. In addition, plastic is a valuable commodity, and there are often strong economic reasons for ensuring it is not wasted. Plastic pollution can take hundreds of years to fully degrade, and in the mean time can cause ecosystem and health impacts. This is now what we want to see in our sporting environments, or our communities, and much of the waste created at events is avoidable if planned and managed well in terms of reducing and recovering what is recyclable.
“We are excited to be part of the PDP Sport program, and to be the first sporting event in Turkey to be fully engaged on this topic of plastic waste reduction, particularly given that this is our 30th anniversary of the event”, said Mr. Nihat Usta, the President of the Bosphorus Committee of Turkish Olympic Committee.
“Samsung Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim is one of the world’s leading open water swim races, and the organizer the Turkish Olympic Committee have shown great pride and leadership in wanting to work with the PDP Sport program as a showcase and model for others to follow,” said Doug Woodring, Founder of Ocean Recovery Alliance, and a VIP swimmer in the event last year as well.
About Samsung Bosphorus Cross Continental Swimming Race (İstanbul-Turkey):
Two continents one race. - For 29 years, thousands of athletes from around the world and Turkey have been getting together in Istanbul for friendship, to compete, to challenge and discover their limits. The pleasure of swimming from Asia to Europe, to experience the exquisite beauties of the Bosphorus and witnessing the passion of the fans all combine to create this unique event.
Samsung Bosphorus Cross-continental Swimming Race is organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee under large social and corporate support. Thanks to the increasing interest year by year, this adventure which began with the participation of 4 female and 64 male athletes in 1989, has grown to become an important part of the Turkish sports tradition. Samsung Bosphorus Cross-continental Swimming Race goes beyond a competition and invites you to a festival, a jubilation, to sports and health.
About Ocean Recovery Alliance:
Ocean Recovery Alliance is focused on bringing together new ways of thinking, technologies, creativity and collaborations in order to help to improve our ocean environment. It launched two projects with the Clinton Global Initiative focused on the reduction of plastic pollution, and is one of the only NGOs in have worked with both United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Bank’s Global Partnership for Oceans. The group also organizes the Plasticity Forum, focused on plastic sustainability and the circular economy, and has recently won the Prince’s Award for Innovative Philanthropy from Prince Albert of Monaco. It is a non-profit organization, based in Hong Kong and California.
