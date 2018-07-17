Samsung Cross Bosphorus Swim - Competing Without the Plastic Footprint

Swimmers Take to the Water in the Bosphorus Swimmers Cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul 30th Anniversary of the Samsung Cross Bosphorus Swim

The Samsung Cross Bosphorus Swim, run by the Turkish Olympic Committee, is the first global sports event to use the PDP Sport program to reduce plastic waste.

We are excited to be part of the PDP Sport Program for the event's 30th Anniversary, and to be the first sporting event in Turkey to be fully engaged on the topic of plastic pollution reduction.” — Mr. Nihat Usta, Vice President Turkish Olympic Committee