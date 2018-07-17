ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS RENTAL SCAM PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE PUBLISHED

Car rental fraud victim exposes crucial photographic proof to show humanity the shocking subsequent vehicle damage used as part of highly-refined theft scam

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the photographic proof of rental condition during the moment-in-time when the vehicle was returned to the crime scene at SW Florida Fort Myers International airport National Car Rental check-in location, as well as the subsequent photographic evidence revealing the shocking vehicle damage that occurred in the care of tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings.

The subsequent damage was conspicuously made in a close and convenient proximity to the ‘wear and tear’ that was part of an overall complex 'ding and dent' scam intended to financially implicate the crime victim through the origination of a one-way rental secured with a business credit card. This damage was a ploy designed to create an illusion of a legitimate claim to support a substantial money demand that included aggressive tactics to gain access to the victim's credit card and insurance company for undisputed and prompt cash settlement.

The damage was later photographed and then inserted onto a PDF by the Enterprise ‘Damage Recovery Unit’ with repeated financial demands directed at victim David Howe for payment of $502.80, an amount which Florida law may declare as felony grand theft under current statute. And in the most brazen effort to hasten the fraudulent payment repeatedly demanded by tortfeasor, the crime victim was threatened to have his credit severely impacted by a third-party collection agency if the illicit money was not paid to 'satisfy the claim'.

Although egregious beyond imagination is the photographic evidence revealing the subsequent damage, it’s only a mere piece in a larger corporate cover-up, including an incredible under-oath written statement directing law enforcement investigators to the WRONG VEHICLE.

In addition to a comprehensive hour-long presentation provided to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Consumer Protection Director Victoria Butler and senior investigators in Tampa, Florida, the complex systematic scheme and criminal evidence was shared with a field representative for United States Senator Marco Rubio and later communicated through an in-depth presentation to Mr. Rubio's legislative staff in Washington D.C. (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170318005007/en).

• See the photo taken at crime scene revealing nearly invisible, yet normal, ‘wear and tear’. The photo was sent real-time via the Verizon VTEXT server to the manager on duty after Howe became suspicious of the ‘ding and dent’ scam. The single photo established an uncontroverted record of the vehicle condition at rental check-in and protected the victim beyond reproach:

https://www.docdroid.net/YsVYnq6/photo-taken-at-crime-scene-with-near-invisible-and-pre-existing-wear-and-tear-used-to-implicate-crime-victim-the-photo-was-sent-real-time-to-the-manager-on-duty-via-verizon-vtext-server.pdf



• See the subsequent photo that was emailed to crime victim Howe in a PDF from the Enterprise ‘Damage Recovery Unit’ with a financial demand of $502.80. The photograph reveals actual damage that could not have been the responsibility of the crime victim. It was the basis of a law enforcement investigation and meetings with lawmakers:

https://www.docdroid.net/cDDWbVb/photo-revealing-criminal-damaging-and-placed-on-victims-record-with-felony-theft-demand-of-50280.pdf

“The most important advice I can offer to any car rental customer is to take substantial photographs of the vehicle condition at the origination and the conclusion of the rental,” said David Howe, National Car Rental crime victim and survivor. “There may be many instances when agents will advise that ‘anything smaller than a golf ball is okay’. It’s critical that consumers blatantly ignore any instruction to dismiss minor 'wear and tear' and to instead take photos of every square inch of the assigned vehicle, inside and outside and even checking under-carriage to help mitigate easy-to-commit fraud by predatory rental agencies.

“And that recommendation cannot be made more strongly for each and every rental because there’s a pathetic lack of uniform and predictable standards for the car rental industry that places consumers at incredible risk of financial exposure with virtually no due process rights -- even in cases of clear and convincing fraud,” Howe added.

“Of course, I hope to change that with my own criminal victimization,” Howe concluded. “In fact, my past efforts – as well as planned future efforts -- with Congress and state lawmakers has proved to be profoundly therapeutic following what is undeniably the most abusive and anger-provoking life event I have ever experienced.”

