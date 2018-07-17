The World’s Friendliest Assassins launch a brand new website
The multi-award winning firm Red Herring Games LTD is inviting visitors to explore their new-look website.GRIMSBY, N.E. LINCS, UK, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-award winning firm Red Herring Games LTD is inviting visitors to explore their new-look website.
The quirky murder mystery firm who specialises in international assassinations recently began working with Brink Media web design to deliver a refresh of their website to improve user experience and international responsiveness.
“We’re the only firm in the world which offers the full spectrum of murder mystery entertainment, from off the shelf kits to full bespoke event management.” Jo Smedley, Managing Director of Red Herring Games said, “It’s been quite a challenge to find a web design firm who understands all aspects of our business and who can present each aspect in an easy to use way.”
Red Herring Games LTD runs an e-commerce shop, event management service, ticket sales and custom designs. While it might seem any firm could handle the build, it wasn’t as simple as that as Jo Smedley explained.
“Our website has nearly as much functionality as your large on-line retailers like Amazon – with physical products and downloadable ones, but what we sell isn’t as easily understandable, and just showing an image of the product isn’t enough. We need to provide our customers with lots of help and support every step of the way. We need to show our products and explain them – so they know what it is they are buying and whether it’s the “right fit” for them.”
“We aren’t a “one size fits all” company – we offer bespoke creation, customisations and specially tailored products as well. And then there’s the event side. Until now no firm has really grasped the full scope of our business or been able to design a website to show the firm’s full breadth.”
The new website has been designed by Brink Media to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality which allows customers to see the full services Red Herring Games can offer.
“At Brink Media, we were all very excited to be chosen to work on this project for Jo and the team at Red Herring Games.” Said Alex McCranor, Managing Director of Brink Media. “Having worked with Red Herring Games for a number of years on video production, photography, interactive games and social media it was wonderful to be given the opportunity to build the new Red Herring Games Website.”
“The Brink Media web design team put in a lot of hard work and are really pleased with the result.”
“Red Herring Games is not your average business and a simple e-commerce online shop wasn’t going to cut it. They have hundreds of digital and physical products along with services and event tickets. They also serve products to business owners and the general public. All of this running from one website was a challenge to make quick and simple to use. Making it easy for the customers to find exactly what they are looking for. I think we have managed to achieve something special and I am very proud of the work the team produced.”
“At Brink Media, our goal is simple to understand our clients business and make it simple and easy for them to get more business online. We are excited to see Red Herring Games sales already increase and people start booking the new services we’ve been able to add to the website."
The website launch is the first step in a much larger project to enter the global market and support franchisees overseas. With a 5 year plan to open an office in the USA, Red Herring Games clearly have their eye on the future.
Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the services or off the shelf product they want.
The new design by Brink Media has allowed Red Herring Games to place their full portfolio on the website while still allowing customers to be able to easily navigate to what they need.
The new website launch is just the first step in the partnership between Red Herring Games and Brink Media. With new products and services, and new overseas franchises launching over the next few months, not to mention the ongoing requirements for SEO and digital marketing the Brink Media team will be kept very busy.
Mrs Joanne Smedley
Red Herring Games LTD
44 1472 348909
email us here