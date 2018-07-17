Miriam Bishay Joins Alter Agents as Market Research Director
Market research firm expands team to help further goals of providing shopping behavior insights for brandsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, a market research firm focused on redefining research in the age of the promiscuous shopper, has added Miriam Bishay to its team as Research Director. In her new position, Bishay will collaborate with the leadership team to drive business growth and strategy, lead research projects and client services, and assist in employee growth and development. She comes to the firm with more than two decades of consumer research experience, with a passion for designing research and exploring data to find meaningful insights that drive greater understanding.
"Alter Agents' growth is accelerating and we were ready to bring in a very senior talent who not only could deliver the expertise that we want for our clients, but also was the perfect fit for our unique culture and team," said Rebecca Brooks, co-founder of Alter Agents. "Miriam’s focus on her clients, collaborative work style, and dynamic experience will elevate our business to the next level."
Bishay has spent the last 20 years in market research leadership positions with both research suppliers and corporate research teams. She looks for inspiration in the data, connecting ideas to find the story that will impact outcomes. She has experience in all aspects of market research from audience profiling to brand strategy, and has worked with brands like Sony, Activision Blizzard, Starbucks, Clorox and many others. She holds a bachelor of science from University of California, Los Angeles, and a master of science from Carnegie Mellon University.
About Alter Agents
Alter Agents is a full service market research consultancy with a long history of brand strategy and communications experience. They specialize in unique approaches to consumer research that yield powerful insights for their clients. Alter Agents’ is led by co-founders Rebecca Brooks, Angela Woo, and Phil Dance. Their experience includes working with brand giants such as eBay, Google, Hyundai, Yahoo, Viking River Cruises and many more. More at www.alteragents.com. @Alter_Agents
